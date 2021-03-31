Seaton Tennis Club looking to welcome new members

Seaton tennis players observing social distancing! Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB Archant

Seaton Tennis Club is easing its way back into action after a lengthy lay-off.

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a number of restrictions are still in place, but the club is open for members to enjoy time on court.

The clubhouse remains largely closed to minimise any possible virus transmission, but otherwise members have been getting back on court and enjoying the fantastic weather.

Tennis is still one of the few sports that can safely be played and while the club are currently unable to accept visitors, new members both young and old from complete beginner to league standard are all being made very welcome.

The club offers incentives such as payment in monthly instalments and £50 worth of free coaching for adult beginners and ‘Rusty Racquets’.

Adult membership works out at a bargain £3.36 per week for as much tennis as you want and junior membership for the year to March 31, 2021, is just £11 to £37, depending on age. Coaching costs would be additional. There is also a student rate.

So, dust off that old racquet (or the club will happily lend you one) and dig out those trainers and get along and play tennis again or maybe it’s the case that you’ll be a ‘first timer’. For more information on all things Seaton Tennis Club email seatontennis@gmail.com or have a look at their well-informed website which can be found at www.seatontennis.net