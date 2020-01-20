Advanced search

Seaton Tennis Club looking to welcome new people to enjoy the Saturday 'Drop In' sessions

PUBLISHED: 07:42 20 January 2020

Rusty Racqueteers at Seaton Tennis Club (left to right) Ciaran Murphy, Rosemary Britton, Kate Blindstrub, Mark Ellyn and club junior Perran Ellynn along with club chairman Simon Prior (second right). Picture: KATE POLS

Rusty Racqueteers at Seaton Tennis Club (left to right) Ciaran Murphy, Rosemary Britton, Kate Blindstrub, Mark Ellyn and club junior Perran Ellynn along with club chairman Simon Prior (second right). Picture: KATE POLS

Seaton Tennis Club are continuing their very popular Saturday 'Drop In' sessions.

The club has a number of members who are part of the Rusty Racqueteers that enjoy regular action at the club.

Seaton Tennis Club welcomes adult beginners and non-members every Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 5pm.

The fee per session is £3 and that includes the borrowing of a racquet, if you need one, the use of balls free tea or coffee and biscuits!

Just turn with a suitable pair of trainers and give tennis a go in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Seaton Tennis Club chairman Simon Prior says: "Now it's stopped raining and the sun has come out at last, we'd love to welcome new folk to the sessions. There really is no need to be worrying about if you are good enough because these sessions really are targeted at everyone and of all abilities and we look forward to welcoming new people over the coming Saturdays."

For more information contact the club via email at seatontennis@gmail.com

