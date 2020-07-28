Seaton tennis Club resume Rusty Racquet and Adult Beginners sessions

As restrictions gradually lift, Seaton Tennis Club is returning to what members would recognise as something ‘near normal’.

Club sessions resumed from July 20, and, with them, Saturday afternoon Rusty Racquets and Adult Beginners is back and running each week from 2pm to 5pm.

The Rusty Racquets and Adult Beginners is very much open to non-members with the club hoping folk take advantage of the opportunity to simply ‘pop along’ and ‘have a go’.

The sessions cost just £3 and all that is required in terms of dress is ‘suitable’ kit and, of course appropriate footwear for the court.

The club provide the balls and can lend a racquet if necessary, so what more are you looking for and, if tennis is something you’d like to have a go at, then Seaton Tennis Club cannot wait to welcome you!

It’s a very relaxed, informal session to which everyone is welcome.

But you never know, you might even want to join the club and enjoy the incentives of membership including some free coaching.

You can find out more about all things Seaton Tennis Club by visiting their website at

https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/SeatonCricketLawnTennisClub or send an email enquiry to seatontennis@gmail.com