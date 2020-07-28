Advanced search

Seaton tennis Club resume Rusty Racquet and Adult Beginners sessions

PUBLISHED: 08:03 28 July 2020

Close up view of tennis racket and balls on the clay tennis court

Close up view of tennis racket and balls on the clay tennis court

Karramba Production - Fotolia

As restrictions gradually lift, Seaton Tennis Club is returning to what members would recognise as something ‘near normal’.

Club sessions resumed from July 20, and, with them, Saturday afternoon Rusty Racquets and Adult Beginners is back and running each week from 2pm to 5pm.

The Rusty Racquets and Adult Beginners is very much open to non-members with the club hoping folk take advantage of the opportunity to simply ‘pop along’ and ‘have a go’.

The sessions cost just £3 and all that is required in terms of dress is ‘suitable’ kit and, of course appropriate footwear for the court.

The club provide the balls and can lend a racquet if necessary, so what more are you looking for and, if tennis is something you’d like to have a go at, then Seaton Tennis Club cannot wait to welcome you!

It’s a very relaxed, informal session to which everyone is welcome.

But you never know, you might even want to join the club and enjoy the incentives of membership including some free coaching.

You can find out more about all things Seaton Tennis Club by visiting their website at

https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/SeatonCricketLawnTennisClub or send an email enquiry to seatontennis@gmail.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton Town Council virtual meeting deemed ‘invalid’ as councillors fail to meet regulations

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2179. Picture: Terry Ife

Lifeboat launched to two kayakers overboard at Axmouth

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Road closed - Fallen tree causing queueing traffic on A303

Road closed sign

Low-cost housing plan in Beer wins unanimous approval

Beer's old social club. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton Town Council virtual meeting deemed ‘invalid’ as councillors fail to meet regulations

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2179. Picture: Terry Ife

Lifeboat launched to two kayakers overboard at Axmouth

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Road closed - Fallen tree causing queueing traffic on A303

Road closed sign

Low-cost housing plan in Beer wins unanimous approval

Beer's old social club. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Kilmington skipper speaks on opening day washout against Upottery

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Seaton tennis Club resume Rusty Racquet and Adult Beginners sessions

Close up view of tennis racket and balls on the clay tennis court

South West point-to-point receives significant financial boost

Racing at Ottery St Mary.

Honiton man cleared of indecently assaulting young girl

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31