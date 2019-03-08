Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seaton Tennis Club teams complete superb winter campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:47 25 March 2019

Players from Seaton Tennis Club’s victorious Mixed B, Mixed C and Men’s squads. Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB

Players from Seaton Tennis Club’s victorious Mixed B, Mixed C and Men’s squads. Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB

Archant

Two of Seaton Tennis Club’s teams went undefeated in their respective Divisions over the winter season, and a third lost just one match as they all stormed to victory in their respective divisions.

In the East Devon Tennis league, the mixed B team, captained by Simon Prior won Division Two, though in true Davis Cup style, Simon was almost a non-playing captain and most of the work was done by Chris and Jen Rose, Julie Hopkinson and Kevin Davis.

The mixed C team won Division Five to secure their second successive promotion. Captain Richard Warrick led from the front in playing most of the fixtures as did Jo Little, with support from David Dower, John Lockwood and Liz Lindsay amongst others.

A men’s team was entered in the Exeter and District League winter season for the first time in many years. Captained by David Dower and using a mixture of players from the summer A and B team squads, the team swept to victory in Division Three with seven emphatic wins, a brace of draws and just one loss.

If you fancy giving tennis a go, Seaton Tennis Club welcomes new players of all standards. Every Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 5pm. There’s a relaxed and friendly adult’s beginner and Rusty Racquets session for only £3.

Just turn up with suitable shoes – we can lend you a racquet if you need one!

The club can be found off Court Lane behind the cricket field. For more information: seatontennis@gmail.com

Most Read

Honiton RFC coach speaks about the road ahead to what could be a glorious end to the current campaign!

Honiton 1st XV at home to Penryn. Ref mhsp 08-17TI 7570. Picture: Terry Ife

Police officer 'mesmerised' by super car

A ZONDA F Raodster.

East Devon sisters take part in anti-Brexit march

Helen and Claire Preston attended the 'Put it to the People' march in London. Picture: Helen Preston

Sladen stars as five-star Millwey Rise see off Hemyock

Colyton exhibition commemorates floods of 1968

The scene of devastation in Station Road, Colyton, after the summer storm of 1968. Picture: Environment Agency

Most Read

Honiton RFC coach speaks about the road ahead to what could be a glorious end to the current campaign!

Honiton 1st XV at home to Penryn. Ref mhsp 08-17TI 7570. Picture: Terry Ife

Police officer 'mesmerised' by super car

A ZONDA F Raodster.

East Devon sisters take part in anti-Brexit march

Helen and Claire Preston attended the 'Put it to the People' march in London. Picture: Helen Preston

Sladen stars as five-star Millwey Rise see off Hemyock

Colyton exhibition commemorates floods of 1968

The scene of devastation in Station Road, Colyton, after the summer storm of 1968. Picture: Environment Agency

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton Tennis Club teams complete superb winter campaign

Players from Seaton Tennis Club’s victorious Mixed B, Mixed C and Men’s squads. Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB

Honiton Petanque Club suffer mixed fortunes in opening league matches

Honiton and Wellington petanque players before their meeting. Picture CHRIS BIGMORE

East Devon sisters take part in anti-Brexit march

Helen and Claire Preston attended the 'Put it to the People' march in London. Picture: Helen Preston

McCreadie Taylor goal nets Honiton Town richly deserved away point

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton’s Tribute Cornwall & Devon title pursuit – the remaining three games for the three contenders

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists