Seaton Tennis Club teams complete superb winter campaign

Players from Seaton Tennis Club’s victorious Mixed B, Mixed C and Men’s squads. Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB Archant

Two of Seaton Tennis Club’s teams went undefeated in their respective Divisions over the winter season, and a third lost just one match as they all stormed to victory in their respective divisions.

In the East Devon Tennis league, the mixed B team, captained by Simon Prior won Division Two, though in true Davis Cup style, Simon was almost a non-playing captain and most of the work was done by Chris and Jen Rose, Julie Hopkinson and Kevin Davis.

The mixed C team won Division Five to secure their second successive promotion. Captain Richard Warrick led from the front in playing most of the fixtures as did Jo Little, with support from David Dower, John Lockwood and Liz Lindsay amongst others.

A men’s team was entered in the Exeter and District League winter season for the first time in many years. Captained by David Dower and using a mixture of players from the summer A and B team squads, the team swept to victory in Division Three with seven emphatic wins, a brace of draws and just one loss.

If you fancy giving tennis a go, Seaton Tennis Club welcomes new players of all standards. Every Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 5pm. There’s a relaxed and friendly adult’s beginner and Rusty Racquets session for only £3.

Just turn up with suitable shoes – we can lend you a racquet if you need one!

The club can be found off Court Lane behind the cricket field. For more information: seatontennis@gmail.com