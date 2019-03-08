Advanced search

Seaton tennis teams battle it out in historic Division One derby meeting

PUBLISHED: 09:55 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 28 September 2019

Seaton Tennis Club players from the A and B teams who met in the club's first ever Winter League Division One 'derby' meeting; (left to right) B team players, Simon Prior, Jo Little, Jenny and Peter Moroz and A team players Chris Rose, Becs Hudson, Jen Rose and Kevin Davis. Picture: DONNA MOSS

Archant

For the first time in its history, Seaton Tennis Club has both A and B teams in Winter Division One of the East Devon Tennis League, writes Simon Prior.

After recent wet and windy weather, a fine, dry evening saw the two teams compete for supremacy in the first match of the season.

A small but noisy and partisan crowd gathered in the clubhouse to cheer on their favourites but in the end, the A team ran out eight sets to one winners with the pairing of Davis and Rose showing their quality with a 6-3,6-1 success.

In the ladies doubles, A team pair Jen Rose and Becs Huddon were too strong for Jo Little and Jenney Moroz, beating them 6-0, 6-1. There was a consolation for the B team with Moroz and Little pinching the first set on tie break against Rose and Hudson.

B team skipper Jo said: "We battled hard with little reward, but we'll certainly be looking for revenge in the return fixture in October!"

Seaton Tennis Club welcomes all new members including complete beginners. If you're interested, call 07940 505690 or email seatontennis@gmail.com

Seaton tennis teams battle it out in historic Division One derby meeting

