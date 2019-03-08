Seaton versus Kilmington derby meeting -what the respective skipper's thought of the match

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan was understandably delighted with his team's all-round performance as they defeated Kilmington by 85 runs at Court Lane.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Morgan said: "It was a good toss to win and I was pleased with how we batted. With 218 on the board I figured it was a par score, but they [Kilmington] are the sort of team who 'go at it' from ball one and this was no different so we were delighted to get early wickets.

"However, even at 38-5 after 10 overs, I was not relaxing for they do bat a long way down. That said we bowled very well. Ben [Libby] was impressive."

Staying with the player praise, captain Morgan also had words about the contribution from Josh Cann, who batted for the first time since a nasty fracture of his arm playing football back in late April.

Morgan said: "having Josh back batting is a big bonus for us. The middle order has been something of a concern this season as we have got starts, but not gone on and so to have a fit Josh Cann back again in the fold can only add further strength to our cause."

Kilmington skipper Brett Garner was clearly disappointed with how his side had played.

He said: "It was certainly a bad toss for me lose, but sometimes it's a case of holding your hands up and saying we were beaten by the better team on the day and, on this occasion that is what happened for they outplayed us 'all over the park'."

He added: "We bowled and fielded pretty well on a quick outfield and in baking hot conditions, but, once again, I am afraid our batting left much to be desired and that's something we must get to grips with. Batting is our Achilles heel at the moment."