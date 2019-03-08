Seward leads AVR runners home at 2019 Exe to Axe meeting

AVR members at the Exe to Axe meeting. Picture AVR Archant

JP’s Exe to Axe is a grade B fell race that runners have described as ‘a brute of a race with some outstanding views’, writes Dave Mutter.

That’s not surprising, as its 22-mile length along the coastal path has many lung-sapping hills.

Despite running the Grizzly a few weeks ago, many AVRs attempted the challenge. Joel Seward was the first AVR home, 76th in 3:50:22 and Sue Hayes, 86th, in 3:57:10. Phil (Evergreen) Bayliss ran with son Simon and were joint 153rd in 4:29:05.

Other AVR places and times were: Ferenc Kovacs, 191st, 4:52:44; Ragnhild Kordt Richards, 213th, 5:13:53; Sarah Herfet, 222nd, 5:32:59 and Andrew Hartnell, 226th, 5:38:09.

A posse of AVR ladies ran a lot of the race together, encouraging each other to finish despite some pain en route. Their finish order was Helen Holmes, 229th, 5:41:38; Sandra Mortimer, 231st, 5:47:21; Linda Butterworth, 232nd 5:47:23; Amie Sibley, 233rd, 5:47:29, Emma Ellyn, 234th, 5:47:32 and Julia Mallon, 238th, 5:53:42.

That’s a fantastic achievement when you consider Sandra and Julia both suffer from asthma, but going running has made it much easier to deal with. Thanks to Sidmouth RC for organising such a great race.