Sensational result for Feniton Women

Published: 7:37 AM October 5, 2021

Feniton Women produced a stunning display to defeat Bideford 5-2 in the FA Cup and will now progress to a third round trip to AFC Stoneham. Britt Harris took the plaudits for a superb hat-trick for Fenny.

The news was not so bright for the Feniton men, as they were defeated 4-2 by Axminster Reserves in the Devon Premier Cup. Aaron David, Kieron Anthony, Sam Dibling and Jon Hurford scored the goals for Axminster.

The first-team at Tiger Way were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Bovey Tracey, with Charlie Wilson and Sam Winslade the scorers for Axminster. It was a midweek trip to Cullompton for the Tigers and then away to Plymouth Marjon this Saturday.

Beer Albion were another local side to progress in the Devon Premier Cup, as their opponents from the Uni of Exeter forfeited the game.

The reserves at Beer maintained their unbeaten record in Division Two of the Devon and Exeter League with a 4-1 win over Exmouth Spartans, moving the Fishermen up to second in the table.

In blustery conditions, Spartans made the brighter start and grabbed the lead with a Rob Welshman rocket from the edge of the area. Beer responded 14 minutes later, when Josh Lund rifled home a low shot after his initial free-kick effort had been blocked by the wall.

A brilliant save from Mattie Vincent kept the Fishermen level at the break and they took full advantage in the second period, with Lund securing the lead with a clinical finish. Tom Perry made it 3-1 after good work from Harry Lawrence and substitute Brandon Hopkins completed the scoring.

Millwey Rise Reserves put up a stoic fight at Exeter Raiders before going down to a 3-2 defeat. The home side led 1-0 at the break and Raiders were seemingly cruising when they added two further goals in the second period.

Millwey responded with admirable character, reducing the deficit with a strike from Jack Bennett and Sammy D’albertson’s goal set up a grandstand finish, which the hosts just about withstood. There was a gloomy result for the Millwey first-team, going down 6-0 at home to Farway United.

Axminster Town v Bovey Tracey - Credit: Andrew Graham



