Seventh heaven for Upottery after big opening day win over Topsham Reserves

Blake Freemantle scored four goals as Upottery hit Topsham Reserves for seven at Glebe Park in their opening game of the new season on Friday night.

Upottery found themselves in front when Blake Freemantle’s free-kick was executed superbly from around 25 yards in the Stitch2Print Devon & Exeter League Division One encounter.

Owen McCreadie-Taylor doubled the lead, and just before half time Freemantle got his second of the game to make it 3-0.

Action from Upottery's 7-0 win against Topsham Reserves. - Credit: UPOTTERY FC

The Otters came out after the break and continued where they left off as within a few minutes of the restart they were awarded another free kick, which Freemantle duly scored from to complete his treble.

The hosts continued to keep their foot on the gas, and created several chances, including some new signings.

Freemantle claimed his fourth after some great work from Steve Morris played him in.

And Aaron Pearse and Sam Foster both scored on their debuts for the club, with the final score ending 7-0.

Manager Alex McCreadie-Taylor was delighted with the display.

“It was great to be able to give game time to some of the players who originally joined with the intention to play for the second team, who fitted in well to our style of play, and will definitely be called upon again," he said.

"[It was] good to see Aaron Pearse back playing after a bad injury had taken him out of the game for over a year, we're delighted he has chosen to join us this season.

“The whole team put in an outstanding performance and we kept a clean sheet.”

Man of the match was awarded to Freemantle, who is being sponsored this season by Chris Smith Building Services Ltd.

Next up, the new-look second team face Ottery St Mary's development side at Glebe under new manager Rich Gardner.