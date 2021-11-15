Share of points for Millwey Rise and Sidmouth 3rds

The long ball seemed the way out for both sides in this 1-1 draw and, while there were attempts to play the short pass, accuracy was found wanting in most instances.

A Luke Thurlow shot went close for 'Rise' in the 15th minute and 10 minutes later Sidmouth went ahead, capitalising on what happens when you string a few passes together.

At the start of the second period, the visitors again came close when a vicious cross shot skimmed Brett Garner's far post. They made further inroads into the 'Rise' defence, where Imram Chowdray was outstanding ably assisted by Alex Rockett, with Garner again in the right place.

Ten minutes from time, the best Millwey move of the match began with a series of passes out of defence and Rockett continued his run to fire home the equaliser, which gave the visiting ‘keeper no chance.