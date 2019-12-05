Sherrie Hair leads Honiton runners home at the 2019 Bicton Blister

Honiton RC members at the 2019 Bicton Blister. Picture HRC Archant

Several Honiton Running Club (HRC) members took part in the 2019 Bicton Blister, writes Judy Davey.

The event is based at Bicton College and runners race along a variety of terrains including the paths on Woodbury Common.

There was more mud than usual after all the rain recently which made the going very tough.

First back for HRC and third lady overall was Sherrie Hair, who finished 51st in a time of one hour and 18 minutes.

Sherrie also went home with two trophies, winning her age category and also being the third lady overall. Next back was Steve Davey who, despite falling over, had a fantastic run coming 117th in 1:28. Howard Bidmead followed closely having overtaken Steve at one point. He came 132nd in 1:30. Luke Holway was another HRC runner who had an exceptional run, finishing 143rd in 1:31.

Judy Davey completed the line-up for the Blister, finishing 161st in 1:34.

The race was won by Ben Renshaw in 1:02 and there were 397 finishers.

Run at the same time was the Bicton Lite, which starts with the Blister following the same route before splitting at about the two-and-a-half-mile mark.

The Lite is 4.8 miles and the first runner back for HRC was Simon Gilbert, who came 47th in 51:38. Debbie Vinnicombe was next back, finishing 60th in 53:34. Clare Melbourne completed the Honiton line-up coming 125th in 1:07. She was running with her mother-in-law.

The race was won by Rory Carr in 33:20 and there were 142 finishers.