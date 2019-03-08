Advanced search

Sherrie is first lady home in Cornish 10k while eight tackle JP’s Exe to Axe run

PUBLISHED: 09:17 11 April 2019

Archant

Last Sunday, eight Honiton Running Club (HRC) runners took the shorter journey to Exmouth to take part in JP’s Exe to Axe race organised by Sidmouth Running Club, writes Judy Davey.

This race follows the coastal path from Exmouth to Seaton, passing through Sandy Bay, Budleigh Salterton, Ladram Bay, Sidmouth, Weston Mouth, Branscombe and Beer, before ending at the other end of the seafront in Seaton. This is a particularly tough race of 22 miles and there is a total climb of about 3800ft.

The running conditions underfoot were ideal as was the weather and if runners felt like looking, they were treated to some breathtaking views along the way.

First back for HRC was Adam Hennessey, who had a great run, finishing 26th in three hours and 19 minutes.

Alun Gwernan-Jones was next back, coming 74th in 3:49. Nick Silkstone had taken it easy for the first 15 miles, running with a HRC group, and he just missed the four hour mark finishing 92nd in 4:01.

A group of four HRC runners came in next, virtually crossing the line together having stuck with each other for the entire route.

They were made up of Judy Davey, Steve Davey, Jo Davey and Richard Harvey.

They finished 136-139 in about 4:22. The HRC line-up was completed by Shane Hudd, who really struggled, but finished 215th in 5:15. The race had joint winners of Robert Ellis and Simon Minting of Exmouth Harriers in 2:52 and there were 244 finishers.

The final Sunday in March saw HRC member Sherrie Hair take part in The Trepolpen (Tre=village, Pol=coast, Pen=hills) Seythin 10k, which is a new race this year organised by East Cornwall Harriers.

This event is a multi-terrain race with some tough ascents and ‘a sting in the tail’ with the last section along the beach from Downderry to Seaton (Cornwall).

There were 166 runners and the race was won by Nick Loewendahl from St Austell Running Club in 39:38.

Sherrie had a fantastic run, coming in as first lady (eighth overall) in 44:55.

