Sid Pember crowned Axe Cliff Golf Club ‘Player of the Year’

Axe Cliff golfers Mick Swann and Rob Grove (right) either side of 2018 Player of the Year award winner Sid Pember. Picture DAVE BRUCE Archant

Much to the relief of many of the Axe Cliff Senior members, last Friday’s annual general meeting (AGM) saw Dave Bruce’s two-year reign of captaincy came to an end after he had presented some 30 trophies to all the 2018 winners with engraved glass whisky tumblers as mementos to keep, writes Dave Bruce.

With tears running down his cheeks, he gave his final outgoing report and warmly hugged and welcomed our young new captain, Mick Swann, that well known and loved ukelele player and a leading light in Seaton’s very own band, The Smugglers.

Mick kindly presented Dave with an engraved silver tankard from all members and a boxed and engraved lovely hipflask, together with genuine measuring cups, from himself and lovely wife Sandra.

Dave promised to bring both with him to all future competitions in case anybody wanted to fill them up before he played!

One of Dave’s last duties was to pick the 2018 Player of the Year, and, to everyone’s delight, he picked our young 80-year-old Sid Pember.

Sid not only won the much coveted Cooper Shield during the year, but also got his first ever hole-in-one in 2018 – this after some 40 years of playing golf! Achieving the milestone certainly underlined the sporting adage of: “If at first you don’t succeed, then try, try, again.”

Most players will never get one!

Mick’s new vice captain is that doyen of the club, Rob Grove, whose experience Mick will be leaning on throughout the year. They will make a formidable team and not only on ‘Variety Night’.

Before the AGM, some 40 members completed another 15-hole Winter League round on what was a ‘spring-like’ day with no wind, which helped the good scores obtained.

Overall winners were Paul Curtin and Mick Swann with 36 points.

How Mick was able to concentrate before the AGM, I will never know, but I suspect that his partner, that reliable and steady Paul, was the main man on the day.

Not far behind, on 35 points, came the strong pairing of Bob Graham and Chris Walker. Low handicapper Tony Strong and rock solid Dave Sammons took third place on 34 points.

Paul Curtin was the only player to card a two on the day.