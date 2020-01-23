Advanced search

Sidford Tennis Club inviting newcomers to pick up a racquet

PUBLISHED: 11:45 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 23 January 2020

Members of Sidford Tennis Club who took part in a recentTriples competition. Picture; SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB

Members of Sidford Tennis Club who took part in a recentTriples competition. Picture; SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB

Archant

This is the time of the year when New Year's resolutions are being severely tested and people make plans for improving individual and family lifestyles. Sidford tennis club would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the benefits of playing tennis.

For someone who is new to tennis or perhaps played some years ago when they were at school (and may not have played since) then the changes in the sport over the last 10 years may not be fully appreciated. New and novice members are warmly welcomed now and gone are the days of having to 'play in' to see if you were of a good enough standard to join a club. Local club membership costs remain affordable and are designed to encourage more family participation.

Cardio tennis, introduced in the UK over the last five-10 yrs, has proved tremendously successful. This is designed towards providing fitness with a racket in the hand and only requires some basic, easily developed skills to enjoy a session. For a beginner or average player, a one hour group session of cardio tennis is proven to burn-off more calories than a one hour gym session - and is certainly a lot more fun!

Triples tennis too, which is played with a less bouncy ball to encourage longer rallies, has also proved very successful. This is played with 6-8 players on a court competing against each other and other teams. Progression from the local club can often be made with 'Triples' leagues emerging across the country following on from the increasing US trend.

Across the world tennis is played at all ages and the world veterans tennis competitions remain as vibrant as ever - right up to the 85yrs+ category!

Equally important are the juniors. Teaching them at a young age to develop the skills, enjoy the game and deal with the highs and lows of winning and losing are all good life skills. Locally we aspire to giving our juniors the confidence to be able to walk into any tennis club in the world to both enjoy the game and meet new friends.

If you would like more information about the club or would like to come along and give it a go, then please email daryl.bass@harmonic.co.uk or willpmboyd@hotmail.com.

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters tackle bakery blaze in Rousdon

Building on fire at Rousdon. Picture: Nicola Down

Murder investigation launched after body found in Gittisham farm building

Devon and Cornwall police. Picture: Mark Atherton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Overturned vehicle on Farway Hill

Police slow sign

Crossbow wielding Farway man denies assault

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters tackle bakery blaze in Rousdon

Building on fire at Rousdon. Picture: Nicola Down

Murder investigation launched after body found in Gittisham farm building

Devon and Cornwall police. Picture: Mark Atherton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Overturned vehicle on Farway Hill

Police slow sign

Crossbow wielding Farway man denies assault

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Tigers revealed as the most red carded team in the league

A match referee signals a free-kick with his arm aloft. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Colyton celebrates as fire station saved from closure

Colyton residents with East Devon District councillor Iani Chubb (second right) celebrate victory in their battle to save the town’s fire station. Picture: Lisa Watson

Area point-to-point latest - Tiverton set for a Super Sunday of racing

P1055-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM.; photo Terry Ife

More than one dozen firefighters tackling roof blaze near Honiton

Green initiatives launched in Chardstock

Tree planting at Chardstock (l/r) Jonathan Long, Cllr Paul Hughes, Nick Long, Michael Davis, Cllr Caroline Wilson (council chairman) Paul Hayward, Kate Balston, Nick Mason and Kim Mason. Picture Malcolm Balston.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists