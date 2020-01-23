Sidford Tennis Club inviting newcomers to pick up a racquet

Members of Sidford Tennis Club who took part in a recentTriples competition. Picture; SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB Archant

This is the time of the year when New Year's resolutions are being severely tested and people make plans for improving individual and family lifestyles. Sidford tennis club would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the benefits of playing tennis.

For someone who is new to tennis or perhaps played some years ago when they were at school (and may not have played since) then the changes in the sport over the last 10 years may not be fully appreciated. New and novice members are warmly welcomed now and gone are the days of having to 'play in' to see if you were of a good enough standard to join a club. Local club membership costs remain affordable and are designed to encourage more family participation.

Cardio tennis, introduced in the UK over the last five-10 yrs, has proved tremendously successful. This is designed towards providing fitness with a racket in the hand and only requires some basic, easily developed skills to enjoy a session. For a beginner or average player, a one hour group session of cardio tennis is proven to burn-off more calories than a one hour gym session - and is certainly a lot more fun!

Triples tennis too, which is played with a less bouncy ball to encourage longer rallies, has also proved very successful. This is played with 6-8 players on a court competing against each other and other teams. Progression from the local club can often be made with 'Triples' leagues emerging across the country following on from the increasing US trend.

Across the world tennis is played at all ages and the world veterans tennis competitions remain as vibrant as ever - right up to the 85yrs+ category!

Equally important are the juniors. Teaching them at a young age to develop the skills, enjoy the game and deal with the highs and lows of winning and losing are all good life skills. Locally we aspire to giving our juniors the confidence to be able to walk into any tennis club in the world to both enjoy the game and meet new friends.

If you would like more information about the club or would like to come along and give it a go, then please email daryl.bass@harmonic.co.uk or willpmboyd@hotmail.com.