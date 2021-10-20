News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Sidmouth and Ottery hockey stung by Hornets

Andrew Coley

Published: 12:00 AM October 20, 2021   
SOHC v Honiton Hornets

SOHC v Honiton Hornets

Honiton Hornets recorded an excellent 7-0 victory over Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club Ladies fourth team, and a terrific performance from the Honiton outfit. 

In a disappointing weekend for the Sidmouth and Ottery Club, only the men’s third team won, beating Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets 5-1.  

The SOHC first-team travelled to the University of Exeter and lost by the odd goal in five, losing 3-2. The men’s second team lost by the same margin, at home against Shepton Mallet, 0-1.  

And for the fourth team, it was a similarly frustrating afternoon, losing at home, 1-2, against Torbay.  

SOHC Ladies first-team visited Winscombe, losing 1-0.  The ladies’ second team travelled to Exeter to play Isca and Uni 5 but it was the home side that claimed all the glory, winning 7-1. The third team fared slightly better in their home game against White Eagles but still lost 0-4.  

SOHC v Honiton Hornets

SOHC v Honiton Hornets


