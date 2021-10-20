Sidmouth and Ottery hockey stung by Hornets

Published: 12:00 AM October 20, 2021

Honiton Hornets recorded an excellent 7-0 victory over Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club Ladies fourth team, and a terrific performance from the Honiton outfit.

In a disappointing weekend for the Sidmouth and Ottery Club, only the men’s third team won, beating Exeter and Culm Vale Hornets 5-1.

The SOHC first-team travelled to the University of Exeter and lost by the odd goal in five, losing 3-2. The men’s second team lost by the same margin, at home against Shepton Mallet, 0-1.

And for the fourth team, it was a similarly frustrating afternoon, losing at home, 1-2, against Torbay.

SOHC Ladies first-team visited Winscombe, losing 1-0. The ladies’ second team travelled to Exeter to play Isca and Uni 5 but it was the home side that claimed all the glory, winning 7-1. The third team fared slightly better in their home game against White Eagles but still lost 0-4.

SOHC v Honiton Hornets - Credit: Andrew Symonds



