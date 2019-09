Sidmouth Arms are top scorers in 1st Rd of Axminster Skittles League KO Cup

The Axminster Skittle League's men's KO Cup first round has been completed.

The top score in round one was the 412 scored by Sidmouth Arms in their win over Tuckers Old Boys, who scored 315.

There was one other 400 plus score and that was recorded by George Halfnuts who defeated hosts Cloakham Stars 407-361.

The full results and the draw for the second round is below.

Men's Knock Out Cup 1st Round (matches played on September 4)

Gerrard A 349 (T love 67), Red Devils 364 (G Fisher B Huntley 64); New Inn B 321 (M McKensie 60), Tuckers A 373 (Dan C 74); Thorncombe B 346 (S Staples 69), Ax Con Old Boys 321 (T Webber 64); Hind IV 302 (J G 59), Gerrard D 311 (J Channon 56); Lamb A 338 (D Weston 64), Kingfisher A 317 (B Marshall 62); Sidmouth Arms 412 (N Parris 78), Tuckers Old Boys 315 (N Harrison 61); Tuckers C 330 (S Hembrow 60), Ax Inn Jokers 334 (G Churchill 65); Cloakham Stars 361 (J Crabbe 76), George Halfcuts 407 (N Herrod, R Strawbridge 76); Green Army 392 (R Chapple 77), Colcombe Nomads 330 (G Cross 76); Ax Inn A 317 (T Pratt 61), King Wingers 335 (J Hibberd 68); Old Inn Kilm A 368 (R Mear 67), Ax Inn B 326 (R Bebb 59); Kingfisher Feds 299 (T 54), W H Wilm A 293 (Brian 56); Wootton Sherberts 289 (A Churchill 51), Lamb Spartans 307 (J Bennett 56); Ax Con Rebels 317 (R Murdy 65), B & G's 301 (T Wellman 57); Kings Arms Seaton 367 (K Massey 72), Red Lion D 358 (T Herbert Jnr 71); Thorncombe C 368 (T Ellis 68), New Inn C 345 (P Johnson 70)

Next Round (matches to be played Wednesday, September, 25)

Red Lion B v Gerrard C, Thorncombe A v Thorncombe C, Red Devils v Kings Arms Seaton, Wootton Cowboys v Gerrard B, Tuckers A v Ax Con Rebels, Lamb Shanks v Lamb Spartans, Thorncombe B v Old Inn Kilm B, Gerrard D v Kingfisher Feds, Colcombe A v Old Inn Kilm A, Hind Rotary v Seaton BC, Lamb 49rs v King Wingers, Lamb A v Green Army, New Inn Hawks v Thorncombe Drifters, Sidmouth Arms v George Halfcuts, Ax Con A v Colcombe / Useless Tuckers, Ax Inn Jokers v Tuckers Maggots