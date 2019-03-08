Sidmouth Kirsteen Welch is first lady at the Oke Croak Fell Race

Sidmouth Running Clubs Kirtseen Welch. Picture src Archant

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch took on the Oke Croak Fell Race, writes Hamish Spence.

This race takes the competitors over and through open moorland with no foot paths to guide the runners. It was both boggy and difficult underfoot, with a lot of climbing/clambering over boulders to reach the top of the Tor's. It is also a self navigating race with around 2,000ft of ascent climbing including Oke Tor, East Mill Tor and Yes Tor with a fast downhill run for the finish.

Kirsteen thoroughly enjoyed competing in this event, although navigation would have been an issue had she not managed to keep pace with two other lads. Having done the race on previous occasions they knew the way and with Kirsteen's speed the three of them powered their way over the moorlands to the finish line.

Kirsteen crossed the finish line in a time of 1:28:36 as sixth home overall and the first lady!