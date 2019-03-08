Sidmouth Running Club - Mighty Greens abroad on holiday

Sidmouth Running Club duo Karen Farnham and David Millen modelling the MG shirt in the Atacama Desert, Chile. Picture SRC Archant

Austria, Barbados, Cambodia, Chile, France, Germany, Gran Canaria, Jersey, Lanzarote, Malta, Portugal, The Azores, The Seychelles, Spain, Sweden and the USA were some of the many destinations visited by SRC members, giving an airing to the Mighty Green shirt while on holiday abroad in 2018, writes Hamish Spence.

The most travelled was Kerry Boyle, who visited five countries in Europe, along with Julia Haddrell, who made it to Kbal Chhay Waterfall in Cambodia and Paul Mitchell, who stayed on Quoc Island in Vietnam.

The furthest flung place and probably the most unlikeliest of places that the Mighty Green shirt has been seen was the Atacama Desert in Chile! It was worn there by David Millen and Karen Farnham. At the recent SRC Awards, David Millen was presented with the club’s ‘Biggles Trophy’, for tripping over, 20 metres from the finish line, during the Woodlands Relays in the summer and also for, on one occasion, when having changed to go running, he checked outside to see if it was raining, saw it was and promptly got changed again! So, quite rightly for the latter, he was nominated by his better half Karen and her sister Christine.