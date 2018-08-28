Sidmouth squash player Andrew Rugg-Gunn wins Devon title – five years after his last success

Sidmouth squash player Andrew Rugg-Gunn receives the Devon O70s top award from Adrian Denley of Devon and Exeter Squash Club. Picture ROB CANN Archant

Last weekend saw the Devon Closed Racketball and Masters Racketball events held at Devon & Exeter Squash Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Devon Closed Racketball and Masters Racketball events held at Devon & Exeter Squash Club. Picture ROB CANN Action from the Devon Closed Racketball and Masters Racketball events held at Devon & Exeter Squash Club. Picture ROB CANN

Sidmouth provided entrants into four of the categories being contested, with a good showing from all.

New member Dave Kussell, who has only recently taken to racketball, entered both the ‘B’ category and O40s, losing to the eventual winner and former national champion Matt Baker in the age group, whilst progressing two rounds of the ‘B’ class before running out of steam in what was his fourth game of the day. Rob Cann, despite playing some great racketball, lost in the semi-final to the eventual winner of the O60s age group.

Rob, having progressed by beating local man Max Newbery in straight games, put up a valiant performance losing 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 to the eventual winner and another former national champion, Andy Mitchell.

Top Sidmouth player Phil Borrett lost out in the open event to local professional squash player and current county champion Mike Harris.

Mike, who is nationally ranked at squash, was too good for Phil in a straight games win. Phil pushed Mike all the way in the second game before running out of steam in the third. However, the match provided Phil with valuable experience and will stand him in good stead for the remainder of the league season.

The consolation in losing meant Phil won the plate competition as his opponent pulled out injured.

The highlight of the day was victory in the O70s category for the evergreen Andrew Rugg-Gunn.

Giving all his opponents in the age group years, Andrew showed no mercy and won through all his matches in straight games.

His 11-6, 11-1, 11-2 final victory ensured Andrew won the title of Devon Champion he last won five years ago.