Single-goal win for Beer Reserves

It had been a difficult week for both sets of managers at Beer Reserves and Dunkeswell Rovers trying to get two teams sorted, due to illness and injuries.



With the first-team game called off early on Saturday morning, Beer Albion were able to include the players that had been previously called up to the 1sts.

The game started in front of 80+ supporters and the first 25 mins were very scrappy with both teams trying to get used to the strong wind. Dunkeswell had the advantage of the wind in the first half, so Beer knew they had to weather the Dunks pressure.

For the last 20 minutes of the first half, Beer got on top and created plenty of chances. Jake Hale, on another day, could have had a first half hat trick and Josh Lund, Jacob Clode and Simon smith also went close.



Beer eventually scored the decisive goal 55 minutes, when Max Richardson came off his wing to pick up the ball and play an inch-perfect through ball to Hale, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner, a fantastic composed finish from the young striker.

Josh Lund had a great chance on 65 minutes but spurned a one-on-one after chasing down three lost causes to get himself clean through, a real shame as he deserved a goal for the tireless work he put in for the team.

Josh French was introduced on 70 minutes for a run out after some niggling injury issues and he had a fierce shot saved after great movement.

The inevitable scenario of missed chances happened when Dunkeswell were awarded a penalty, it was the only time in the game Beer made an error defensively and the ref gave a pen after what seemed an age for him to make up his mind!



However, the resulting spot-kick was ballooned over the bar and Beer had the points. MOM was awarded to Ashley Driver in his first start for the club in over three years after coming back from an injury, he was strong and commending at the heart of Beer’s defence.