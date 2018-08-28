SOHC men’s 1st XI topple Truro to go clear at the top

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7458. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) men’s 1st XI made a winning start to 2019 as they defeated Truro 2-0 thnaks to goals from Chris Bishop and Jim Harris.

The success also meant they opened up a two-point lead as the other side who shared the leadership with them before the game, Taunton Vale A, were denied all three points when they drew 3-3 at University of Exeter E.

On Saturday, the 1st XI are away at eighth-placed North Devon (2.30pm).

The men’s 2nd XI lost 3-1 to South East One table-toppers ECV Hornets A. SOHC were dealt a blow when they lost Ade Brooker to a head injury and they trailed 1-0 at half-time. After the break, SOHC changed tactics and they were able to stop the Hornets’ two play-makers until fatigue set in and the home side added two further goals. SOHC did score the game’s fourth, and final goal, with a well-worked move and good finish from Tom Down. The SOHC Man of the Match award went to Treeve Harris. On Saturday, the men’s 2nd XI entertain Tiverton (12.30pm).

The men’s fourth team were edged out by the odd goal in five on their visit to North Devon. The men’s fourth team were beaten 6-1 by visiting Teign with Woody Thorpe scoring the SOHC goal. Four goals down at the break, SOHC were much improved throughout the second half. On Saturday, the third team host Yeovil and Sherborne (2pm) and the fourth team are away at Isca E (4.30pm).