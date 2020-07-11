Sophie Keech enjoys top 20 finish in historical meeting at the Royal St Georges golf course

Sophie Keech, who was in action at the iconic Royal St Georges golf course. Picture: SOPHIE KEECH Archant

Golfing history was made recently as, for the first time, women professional golfers have held a competition at the elite Royal St Georges golf course.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Open had been due to be held at the course this month (July), but the on-going Coronavirus pandemic has meant the major tournament being postponed to a later date.

However, on a more positive note, the ladies were able to play the course and, even though bad weather was expected, the course was in tip-top conditions and, in terms of the weather, it stayed overcast and dry as the groups of four played in what was a behind-closed-doors event.

Sophie Keech was out alongside the big names of Charley Hull, Dame Laura Davis and Georgia Hall,

Sophie, representing Bridport & West Bay golf club, was on top of her game with great drives, the short game being the toughest with such undulating greens and some superb putting followed, holing a 30-foot putt with ease and sinking putts needed for par was a pleasure to watch.

Anyone who knows this course will understand the strength of the wind and the rough terrain with the ladies playing off the men’s tee.

There was only two par fives making birdie chances a real challenge.

Sophie was two over through nine, putting her top five on leader board and finishing five over in 18th place, missing the top 10 by just one shot.

She said: “I have played this course before and have memories of how tough it is, I’m a bit gutted I didn’t come top 10, but was pleased with my game and I am looking forward to playing at JCB next week.”

Sophie, who in January qualified at La Manga in Spain as a ‘Rookie’ on the Ladies European tour will still hold that position next year due to COVID-19 is keen to register a big round of thaks to Justin Rose, former world number on player and his wife Kate.

Sophie explained saying: “It’s amazing that he has given the ladies this opportunity to go back and compete in 2020, it’s been so exciting.

“We are all amazed with all the hard work Justin and his wife Kate have put in to make this ‘Justin Rose ladies series tour’ so successful and indeed, so well-organised in such a short time.”

Sophie is thrilled that, after a year out last year through injury and then qualifying as a rookie on the ladies European Tour, she will have eight competitions at top courses to work hard for and keep motivated.