Sophie Keech stages epic fight back at pre-qualifier after an injury filled 2019

Sophie Keech has enjoyed a good start to 2020. Picture: LISA KEECH Archant

Golf professional Sophie Keech, 23, from East Devon, who works at the Donkey Sanctuary and represents Bridport & West Bay Golf Club, has had a great start to 2020 at the Ladies' European Tour Pre-Qualifier after having a year out due to injury.

Sophie's first tournament for 2020 was at the five star resort of La Manga in Spain where a top international field of 130 players compete over four rounds and across two courses to get through to the final qualifier.

Out of the 130, the top 60 will get through to the final qualifier which is held the week after. A good result will secure a top ranking for the 2020 season

Due to the British weather and not being able to play competitive golf in 2019, Sophie did some winter training at Benamor in Portugal, where she is an honorary member and managed to play every day to prepare herself for the year ahead.

On the first day Sophie, accompanied by her caddy Will Farley, shot 1 over par, holing her bunker shot on the first hole to start the round with a birdie and her short game, producing excellent results. On the second day, finishing 3 over par, she holed her 3rd shot on a par 5, 50 yards in the hole for an eagle, with some impressive chipping. On day three Sophie shot level par on the front nine, with two bogeys and three birdies on the back nine making a very solid round, finishing one under par putting her in 19th position. On the final day the weather turned thanks to Storm Gloria. Sophie knew she had to finish top 60 and kept her nerve in the wet and windy conditions striking some great long drives into the wind and sinking some long putts ending the day +4 in 33rd place, easily making the cut with a respectable +7 overall, which now means she plays next week in the LET final qualifier rounds at La Manga.

Sophie has one day of rest before practice starts for the final qualifier, using the same two courses and a field of 120 top international players.