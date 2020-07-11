Advanced search

Speedway looking at possible August return after pandemic lay-off

Action from a previous meeting between Somerset Rebels and Rye House Rockets (pic Colin Burnett)

Speedway looks set for a return in what remains of the 2020 season.

The board of directors at the British Speedway Promoters Ltd released a statement that read: ‘We were encouraged by the significant easing of restrictions announced on Thursday.

Oliver Dowden MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, revealed how grassroots team sports can resume from this weekend (July 11/12).

Sports will need to publish specific guidance approved by government officials.

The members of the British Speedway Promoters Ltd have, in the last two weeks, been working on how our sport can work safely for competitors, officials and spectators alike.

We believe the biggest risk to riders is the natural danger element of racing motorbikes with no brakes.

Clubs have already been planning how social distance measures can be taken for spectators and again we must emphasise speedway venues rarely host capacity attendances.

Grassroots team sports inevitably include a small spectator element and we believe we are within touching distance of our sport being able to start a reduced season.

However, we acknowledge the clock is ticking and if we cannot begin league racing in August there is every chance the season will run out of time.

We thank all British Speedway supporters for their patience and understanding and wish to assure everyone we are doing everything within our power to start the season next month in a safe and enjoyable manner.

We will update more as soon as further information becomes available.

