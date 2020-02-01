Advanced search

Spurdle fires two maximums and has a ton shot out in Colyton and District Darts League week 20 action

PUBLISHED: 11:51 01 February 2020

Archant

Colyton and District Darts League round-up of week 20 action

The latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League saw things become even closer at the top of the Tucker Club table which now has the top three teams separated by just three points.

There was a stand-out individual performance in the week 20 action and that was the shift from Kieran Spurdle of Halesy's Bar E who not only hit two 180s but also had a 106 shot out.

The highest shot out of the week was a 116 from John Brace of Motley Crew while there was also one other maximum thrown with Flynn Jones of Motley Crew putting all three darts into the treble 20.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 20 (matches played on January 30)

Seaton CC 4(3), Hind B 1(3); Halesy's Bar E 3(6), Barrel A 2(0); Kingfisher A 0(1), Halesy's Bar B 5(5); Halesy's Misfits 0(2), Vaultures 5(4); Vault B 3(3), Halesy's Bar D 2(3); Halesy's Bar A 4(6), Kingfisher B 1(0); Motley Crew 4(2), Kings Arms 1(4); Hind A 5(2), New Inn 0(4).

100 plus checkouts: 116 by John Bracey of Motley Crew and 106 by Kieran Spurdle of Halesy's Bar E.

180s: Two by Kieran Spurdle of Halesy's Bar E and one from Flynn Jones of Motley Crew.

9-dart leg: Paul Cox of Kingfisher A.

Latest tables

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

Halesy's Bar E 18 16 2 69

Halesy's Bar B 18 15 3 69

Halesy's Bar A 18 16 2 66

Vaultures 19 14 5 64

Kingfisher A 19 13 6 56

Barrel A 19 11 8 51

Hind A 19 9 10 47

Motley Crew 19 8 11 47

Kingfisher B 19 7 12 46

Halesy's Bar D 19 7 12 44

Axe Cliff GC 18 5 13 41

Seaton CC 17 9 8 40

Kings Arms 17 8 9 40

Hind B 19 4 15 32

Vault B 19 4 15 32

New Inn 18 2 16 21

Halesy's Misfits 19 2 17 20

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 18 14 3 1 80

Halesy's Bar B 18 15 1 2 79

Halesy's Bar A 18 14 2 2 74

Vaultures 19 10 8 1 70

Motley Crew 19 9 4 6 64

Kingfisher B 19 8 4 7 59

Kings Arms 17 10 2 5 56

Barrel A 19 7 8 4 56

Kingfisher A 19 6 5 8 56

Seaton CC 17 6 7 4 52

Axe Cliff GC 18 4 5 9 49

Halesy's Bar D 19 3 5 11 48

Hind B 19 3 7 9 46

Hind A 19 3 5 11 45

New Inn 18 4 3 11 41

Vault B 19 2 5 12 39

Halesy's Misfits 19 0 4 15 28

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Anonymous donor’s £20,000 in memory of baby Elizabeth

The Voysey family (l to r) Lucy, Johnny, Kathryn, dad James and Ella.

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Anonymous donor’s £20,000 in memory of baby Elizabeth

The Voysey family (l to r) Lucy, Johnny, Kathryn, dad James and Ella.

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Spurdle fires two maximums and has a ton shot out in Colyton and District Darts League week 20 action

Makeover for Axminster fruit and veg charity shop

Volunteers painting HALFF’s Axminster fruit and veg shop. Picture: HALFF

RAF’s former links to Lyme Regis to be highlighted by local historian

One of Ken Gollop's old photographs. Picture: Ken Gollop

Honiton Town hosting Holsworthy at Mountbatten Park on Saturday

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster play areas given £157,000 revamp

Children from St Mary's Catholic Primary School at the official opening of Foxhill play area in Axminster. Ref mha 05 20TI 7257. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24