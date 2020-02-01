Spurdle fires two maximums and has a ton shot out in Colyton and District Darts League week 20 action

Colyton and District Darts League round-up of week 20 action

The latest round of matches in the Colyton & District Darts League saw things become even closer at the top of the Tucker Club table which now has the top three teams separated by just three points.

There was a stand-out individual performance in the week 20 action and that was the shift from Kieran Spurdle of Halesy's Bar E who not only hit two 180s but also had a 106 shot out.

The highest shot out of the week was a 116 from John Brace of Motley Crew while there was also one other maximum thrown with Flynn Jones of Motley Crew putting all three darts into the treble 20.

Results (1001/pairs first, singles in brackets):

Week 20 (matches played on January 30)

Seaton CC 4(3), Hind B 1(3); Halesy's Bar E 3(6), Barrel A 2(0); Kingfisher A 0(1), Halesy's Bar B 5(5); Halesy's Misfits 0(2), Vaultures 5(4); Vault B 3(3), Halesy's Bar D 2(3); Halesy's Bar A 4(6), Kingfisher B 1(0); Motley Crew 4(2), Kings Arms 1(4); Hind A 5(2), New Inn 0(4).

100 plus checkouts: 116 by John Bracey of Motley Crew and 106 by Kieran Spurdle of Halesy's Bar E.

180s: Two by Kieran Spurdle of Halesy's Bar E and one from Flynn Jones of Motley Crew.

9-dart leg: Paul Cox of Kingfisher A.

Latest tables

1001/Pairs - Tucker Cup

Halesy's Bar E 18 16 2 69

Halesy's Bar B 18 15 3 69

Halesy's Bar A 18 16 2 66

Vaultures 19 14 5 64

Kingfisher A 19 13 6 56

Barrel A 19 11 8 51

Hind A 19 9 10 47

Motley Crew 19 8 11 47

Kingfisher B 19 7 12 46

Halesy's Bar D 19 7 12 44

Axe Cliff GC 18 5 13 41

Seaton CC 17 9 8 40

Kings Arms 17 8 9 40

Hind B 19 4 15 32

Vault B 19 4 15 32

New Inn 18 2 16 21

Halesy's Misfits 19 2 17 20

Singles - Maundrill Cup

P W D L Pts

Halesy's Bar E 18 14 3 1 80

Halesy's Bar B 18 15 1 2 79

Halesy's Bar A 18 14 2 2 74

Vaultures 19 10 8 1 70

Motley Crew 19 9 4 6 64

Kingfisher B 19 8 4 7 59

Kings Arms 17 10 2 5 56

Barrel A 19 7 8 4 56

Kingfisher A 19 6 5 8 56

Seaton CC 17 6 7 4 52

Axe Cliff GC 18 4 5 9 49

Halesy's Bar D 19 3 5 11 48

Hind B 19 3 7 9 46

Hind A 19 3 5 11 45

New Inn 18 4 3 11 41

Vault B 19 2 5 12 39

Halesy's Misfits 19 0 4 15 28