St Mary's Primary School Axminster celebrate cross country success

PUBLISHED: 11:32 12 October 2019

St Mary's Primary Schoo, cross country runners together with Colyton Grammar School sports leaders. The St Mary’s pupils are wearing their new running vests which were donated by the school’s PTFA and supplied by Honiton Sports Shop. Picture ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL

St Mary's Primary Schoo, cross country runners together with Colyton Grammar School sports leaders. The St Mary's pupils are wearing their new running vests which were donated by the school's PTFA and supplied by Honiton Sports Shop. Picture ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL

St Mary's Primary School, Axminster, are celebrating the success of their pupils at cross country, writes Steve Birley.

The school took part in the CGS Sports Partnership Cross Country Competition please?

The whole event is made up of four races involving year 3/4 girls, Year 3/4 boys, Year 5/6 girls and year 5/6 boys.

St Mary's won the year 3/4 girls race, came second in the Year 5/6 girls race and they won the year 5/6 boys race.

Rachel Burrough from the school says: "We were also awarded the CGS Sports Partnership Years 3 and 4 Cross Country Trophy which is awarded to the school with the best combined boys and girls score.

"What's more we were awarded the CGS Sports Partnership Years 5 and 6 Cross Country Trophy which is awarded to the school with the best combined boys and girls score. This is a fantastic achievement and one we are so very proud of."

The school will now be sending their 3/4 girls team, year 5/6 girls team and year 5/6 boys team to the East Devon round which is being held at Bicton College on Friday, November 2.

In the picture that runs with this article the St Mary's cross country runners are show with Colyton Grammar School sports leaders, who helped run the event. The St Mary's pupils are wearing their new running vests which were donated by the school's PTFA and supplied by Honiton Sports Shop.

Cranbrook runner Griselda Shipp clocks new half marathon PB at Cardiff

