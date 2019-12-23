Steve Davey leads Honiton runners home at the 2019 Wellington Monument 10k

Honiton Running Club members at the Wellington Monument meeting. Picture HRC Archant

Several Honiton Running Club (HRC) members took part in the Wellington Monument Bert King Memorial Race held last Sunday, writes Judy Davey.

This is a 10k run organised by Taunton AC. It starts in the middle of Hemyock village and finishes at the primary school.

It is a mainly road race with runners being taken up to Wellington Monument before turning around and following the same route back.

The Monument is presently surrounded by scaffolding so runners could not circle the Monument, but went around a cone or two; not quite the same!

Steve Davey was the first runner back for HRC in a time of 49:25 coming in 92nd place.

Next was Steve's wife, Judy, who finished in 50:58 coming 110th and winning her age category.

Indeed, it became something of a family affair as, next back for Honiton was their daughter, Jo Buxton, who finished two places and 21 seconds after her mum.

Tim Wigram came 141st in 54:23 and he was followed by Martin Killick who came 149th in 55:10.

Hannah Brown had started running with her sister but finished the race on her own to come 163rd in 57:03.

Luke Holway ran with Emma Davey and they completed the HRC line-up delighted to finish just under the hour in 59:05 in 176th place.

The race was won by Alexander Whittaker of Bristol and West AC in 36:21.

There were 214 finishers.

● Meanwhile, HRC junior Alfie Gibbins took part in the Haldon Jingle festive 5km race; a trail race with a big hill finisher!

Alfie came second overall (placing the same as he did last year) but with an impressive three minutes off his time and completing the run in a time of 21:37.

There were 93 finishers. Well done, Alfie.