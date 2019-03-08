Stingrays excels at club championships
PUBLISHED: 09:20 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 25 May 2019
Honiton Stingrays have been really busy recently, having held their club championships, invested in new starting blocks for the team and competed in the local Exmouth Rosette Gala, writes Andy Phare.
The Annual Club Championships saw the Honiton team compete against each other, with many personal best times being smashed at the event, which was followed by a presentation event held at Cotleigh Village Hall.
The team then travelled to Exmouth the following day for the Rosette Gala, where Honiton competed against local teams from Exmouth, Exeter & Sidmouth, with personal best times tumbling yet again. The majority of the team finished in the top four in their individual events.
After a busy few weeks, the swimmers should be proud of their efforts and their newly improved times.
The club swims on Sunday afternoons and Friday evenings at the Honiton Pool and new members are always welcome.