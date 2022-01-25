Sweet 17 for Cranbrook in amazing result

Millwey are on the ball again - Credit: Getty Images

Cranbrook produced an incredible attacking performance to crush a hapless Colyton 2nds 17-0 in Division Four of the Devon & Exeter League.

Jordan Wilkinson helped himself to seven goals and there were also hat-tricks for Dan Cheadle and Callum Hoare to keep Cranbrook just behind leaders Farway United, and with games in hand.

In the same division, Millwey Rise suffered a disappointing 5-0 loss at Broadclyst. A swift counter put the hosts in front inside eight minutes and, despite Millwey launching attacks, a second soon arrived for Broadclyst.

The Rise created plenty of chances on the day, going close through Joe Osborne, Shayne Featherstone and an Alex Rockett free-kick but there was no reward for their efforts.

Broadclyst, on the other hand, were in ruthless mood. An own goal effectively ended the contest and two further goals, plus an injury to Sam Turner, completed a gloomy weekend for the Rise.