News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Sweet 17 for Cranbrook in amazing result

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:00 PM January 25, 2022
Football on grass

Millwey are on the ball again - Credit: Getty Images

Cranbrook produced an incredible attacking performance to crush a hapless Colyton 2nds 17-0 in Division Four of the Devon & Exeter League. 

Jordan Wilkinson helped himself to seven goals and there were also hat-tricks for Dan Cheadle and Callum Hoare to keep Cranbrook just behind leaders Farway United, and with games in hand. 

In the same division, Millwey Rise suffered a disappointing 5-0 loss at Broadclyst. A swift counter put the hosts in front inside eight minutes and, despite Millwey launching attacks, a second soon arrived for Broadclyst. 

The Rise created plenty of chances on the day, going close through Joe Osborne, Shayne Featherstone and an Alex Rockett free-kick but there was no reward for their efforts. 

Broadclyst, on the other hand, were in ruthless mood. An own goal effectively ended the contest and two further goals, plus an injury to Sam Turner, completed a gloomy weekend for the Rise.    

Non-League Football
Cranbrook News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

peco beer

Devon model railway manufacturer expands factory space to keep up with...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Cars targeted by arsonist in Honiton

Philippa Davies

person
Great Jackleigh Farm Wyke GSV

Campsite bid for farm to boost business

Paul Jones

person
drugs gang devon and cornwall police

Members of South West drugs gang jailed for combined 40 years

Paul Jones

person