Tales from the Axe Cliff course and a meeting with a former football star

PUBLISHED: 07:41 15 July 2020

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff golfers played a Stableford last Friday, writes Dave Bruce.

Axe Cliff golfers played a Stableford last Friday, writes Dave Bruce.

There were 50 players in the competition, one that was going to be a charity event, but sadly, with the current social distancing rules and various other things we all need to watch out for, such charity events will have to wait until we are all living in more ‘normal times’ when we can all support such meetings with draw prizes and sell raffle tickets etc.

No doubt the winner will be announced once all the cards are looked over.

I did meet an interesting character last Friday when using the clubhouse honesty bar following a five-hour round with Geoff Hughes and Mark Wisby.

I invited him to have a drink on us as he was so patient playing on his own behind us. We even let two ladies through, them being young Granny Bond and Jo Donmall.

Anyway, back to this chap. He was a holiday maker who had been directed towards the Axe Cliff course by a friend of his. The chap in question was John Shaw, who played football for then Division One side Bristol City from 1974 to 1985 and did so with some distinction.

Indeed, he was, at one time, being touted as a possible goalkeeper for Scotland having been born in Stirling in 1954.

He arrived at Bristol City on a free transfer from Leeds United where he had got first team experience in the UEFA Cup.

He told me, however, that his main claim to fame was that as a 17-year-old trainee, he got to clean Norman Hunter’s boots.

I imagine he must have met Jack Charlton, who sadly died a few days ago. After Bristol City he had a spell with Exeter City and then Gloucester City.

He mentioned that he admired Don Revie, the then Leeds United, and later England, manager. John (Shaw) is a lovely guy with a great sense of humour and laughed at all Geoff Hughes’ stories.

I am sure we will see him again as he loved the course and even managed to get on the infamous 16th green in three - and sink his putt! Not bad for his first game at Axe Cliff. I did take his picture, but sadly it did not come out on my useless mobile and I didn’t have Brian Thompson close by to do the photographic honours!

