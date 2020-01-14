Taunton all set for Portman Cup Saturday Meeting

Horse racing generic picture Archant

Taunton are preparing for their most valuable race meeting of the season this coming Saturday (January 18) when they host The Portman Cup Day which boasts a whopping prize fund of more than £104k.

The Taunton Business Club Handicap Hurdle over two miles three furlongs opens up proceedings at 1.05pm and is followed 35 minutes later by RTV Handicap Hurdle which runs over two miles and half a furlong.

Next to post is The British EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs which goes to post at.2.15pm.

The big race of the day is The Weatherby's Portman Cup Steeple Chase (Class 2) over three miles, four and a half furlongs which has a massive prize pot of £50,000 on offer, and is due off at 2.50pm.

The Invest SouthWest Seniors' Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) over two miles three furlongs with prize money of £17k is next to go. The penultimate action is The Newton Kings Mares' Handicap Chase over two miles, five and a half furlongs which is due off at 3.55pm.

The action on the course concludes with The Free Racing Monday, March 9, March Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race over two miles and half a furlong 30 minutes later.

Racegoers are reminded that they can take advantage of up to 40 per cent discount by booking their tickets in advance on-line at www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk before 12 noon on the day prior to racing.

A courtesy coach service departs from Taunton Railway Station main entrance (platform5) 90 minutes before the first race and returns from the course half an hour after the start of the last.