Taunton Races launch 2019 action in midweek

PUBLISHED: 14:06 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 05 January 2019

Taunton Racecourse kicks-off 2019 with the Somerset Sight Charity Raceday next Wednesday (January 9) when the first of the six races on the card, which has a very generous £59k in prize money, goes to post at 1.10pm, writes Richard Walsh.

First up is The Somerset Sight Novices’ Hurdle Race over two miles and three furlongs, which is followed 35 minutes later by The Somerset Sight Maiden Hurdle over two miles and half a furlong.

The most valuable event on the card is The HR Dept “Outs-Horsed” Employers Employment Advice Handicap Steeple Chase, (Class 3) over two miles and seven furlongs that carries total prize money of £15,800 and is due off at 2.20pm.

The Eyes Down For The Cranmers Optometrist Handicap Hurdle Race, another Class 3 event, over two miles and three furlongs, with a prizepot of £13,800, follows at 2.55pm.

The Geoffrey Bosley ‘Tally Ho’ Memorial Open Hunters’ Steeplechase, dedicated to the former Master Huntsman of the West Somerset Foxhounds and run over two miles seven furlongs, is next up at 3.25pm.

The afternoon concludes with The Somerset Sight Mares’ Handicap Hurdle Race over two miles and half a furlong.

There will be a retiring collection for Somerset Sight at the end of the afternoon.

Taunton Racecourse have a special Two for One offer for this meeting and every full-priced ticket purchased online in advance before 10am on the day prior to racing will enable two people to gain admission.

To take advantage of this special offer, log on to www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk

