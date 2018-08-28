Advanced search

Taunton Races launch busy February with Monday meeting

PUBLISHED: 13:51 01 February 2019

National Hunt racing action comes thick and fast during February at Taunton where they host the first of their three meetings in the month on Monday (February 4), writes Richard Walsh.

The first of the six race card carries a very generous prize pot of £64, 500 goes to post at 2.05pm.

First up is The Half Term Meeting (February 19) Novices’ Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs which is followed half an hour later by The Cheltenham Festival Preview `evening (March 8) Handicap Hurdle over three miles, which is the longest of the day.

The Gold Cup Lunch (March 15) Steeple Chase (A Novices’ Limited Handicap) with a prize fund of £10,800 on offer, over two miles two furlongs is due to post at 3.05pm.

The first of the two Class 3 events is next up when The Evening With Tommo and Champ (March 29) Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Race with £13,400 on offer runs 30 minutes later.

The most valuable event on the card is The SouthWest Racing Club Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 3) over two miles and seven furlongs which has a whopping £15,800 up for grabs and is due off at 4,05pm.

The afternoon’s action concludes with The Grand National Lunch Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs.

Racegoers are reminded that they can take advantage of the very generous discounts available by purchasing tickets in advance on-line before 10am on the day prior to the meeting by logging onto www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk

A courtesy coach service departs from Taunton Railway Station two hours before the first event and departs from the course 30 minutes after the last race has started.

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

East Devon school announces closure due to snow – latest updates

Honiton has received a dusting of snow. Picture: Lydia Catling.

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Green light for Axminster’s urban extension

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

