Taunton Races launch busy February with Monday meeting

Horse racing generic picture Archant

National Hunt racing action comes thick and fast during February at Taunton where they host the first of their three meetings in the month on Monday (February 4), writes Richard Walsh.

The first of the six race card carries a very generous prize pot of £64, 500 goes to post at 2.05pm.

First up is The Half Term Meeting (February 19) Novices’ Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs which is followed half an hour later by The Cheltenham Festival Preview `evening (March 8) Handicap Hurdle over three miles, which is the longest of the day.

The Gold Cup Lunch (March 15) Steeple Chase (A Novices’ Limited Handicap) with a prize fund of £10,800 on offer, over two miles two furlongs is due to post at 3.05pm.

The first of the two Class 3 events is next up when The Evening With Tommo and Champ (March 29) Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Race with £13,400 on offer runs 30 minutes later.

The most valuable event on the card is The SouthWest Racing Club Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 3) over two miles and seven furlongs which has a whopping £15,800 up for grabs and is due off at 4,05pm.

The afternoon’s action concludes with The Grand National Lunch Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs.

Racegoers are reminded that they can take advantage of the very generous discounts available by purchasing tickets in advance on-line before 10am on the day prior to the meeting by logging onto www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk

A courtesy coach service departs from Taunton Railway Station two hours before the first event and departs from the course 30 minutes after the last race has started.