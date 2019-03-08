Advanced search

Taunton Races set for Thursday meeting

PUBLISHED: 12:50 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 13 November 2019

P1055-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM.; photo Terry Ife

Taunton punters have got an extra race to look forward to on Thursday afternoon (November 14) when the first of the seven races on the card goes to post at 12.55pm, writes Richard Walsh.

With 65 runners declared and good going another afternoon of exciting National Hunt racing looks to be in prospect.

All of the leading trainers including Colin Tizzard, David Pipe, Paul Nicholls, Philip Hobbs, Dan Skelton and Emma Lavelle have runners while champion jockey Richard Johnson along with Tom Scudamore, Harry Cobden, Daryl Jacob, Aidan Coleman and Nico de Boinville are all booked to ride.

The most valuable race of the day is Arthur and Peggy White Memorial Chase over two miles seven furlongs a Class 3 event that goes to post at 3.40pm.

The two fancied horses here look likely to be Templepark from Fergal O'Briens yard under three pound claimer Max Clifford and Overland Flyer trained by Nicholls and ridden by Cobden.

A courtesy coach service departs from the main entrance to Taunton Railway Station 90 minutes before the off and returns half an hour after the start of the last.

For further enquries log onto www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk

