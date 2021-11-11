The Glanville Cup at Honiton GC

The mixed Glanville Cup was won by newly appointed ladies Vice Captain Sarah Loader and Robert Loader with a stableford score of 33pts. Mike and Cathy Williams followed with 31 pts and Caroline and Steve Bond 30 pts.

Current club champion, Anusara Trayling won Div 1 in this week's exciting medal competition - going out in 43 shots and back in 42 shots with 3 bridies and 3 pars, beating Linda Blundell by just two shots. Div 2 was won by Caroline Bond, going out in 52 and coming back in 54 with 3 pars, beating Linda Curtis by 2 shots.

The Honiton Seniors played their monthly three-ball yellow tee one score to count, and winning with 42 pts were Rob Sexton, Bill Eaton and David Lee, followed in by Mike Sennitt, B.Phillips and Gil Richardson with 41 and losing second place on countback were Alan Devenney, George Smith and Anthony Proudfoot.