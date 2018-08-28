Midweek Herald Festive Sports Quiz

Have a go at our Midweek Herald Festive Sports Quiz. We have 65 questions and a maximum points total of 75 points to be won.

Enjoy a quiz? Got friends and family around this festive season? Simply read the questions from your phone,I-pad or lap top or maybe you prefer the idea of copy, pasting and printing off the questions. Whichever takes your fancy - go on, enjoy - and good luck!

General sports quiz

1. After winning the 2018 title, how many World titles has Lewis Hamilton now won and how old is he and how old was he when he won his first title?

2. England met Belgium in two World Cups in 2018, but what rounds were they in and what sports were they?

3. Can you name the heavy weight boxer who reigned as heavyweight world champion over three decades.

4. Name the Surrey CC England cricketer who got himself a lucrative contract in the Indian IPL auctions held in December (2018). How much was the contract and what club did he get brought by?

5. Which American city is home to the following sports teams: Rockets, Astros, Texans and Dynamo

6. Which British athlete won gold in both the 5,000 and 10,000 Summer Olympics in 2016?

7. Which nation caused one of the biggest upsets in rugby unon history when they defeated South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup?

8. In which British city would you find the Alexander Stadium athletics track at Perry Barr?

9. Which Northern Irish rider won the Superbike World Championship in three consecutive years between 2015 and 2017.

10. As of 2018, in athletics who is the men’s British record holder for the mile?

11. The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in which city exactly one hundred years after it hosted its last Olympics?

12. Bjorn Borg won his first Wimbedon Championship in 1976, when he was fourth seed, can you name the three players seeded above him that year?

13. In golf, name the Italian who won the 2018 British Open Champion?

14. Name the first player to hit a perfect 9-dart finish during the Embassy World Darts Championship in 1990?

15. The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, is in which country?

16. Which world champion recently gave his 2018 post-championship press conference naked?

17. In which sport can you score a waza-ari, ippon and yuko?

18. How many balls are on a snooker table at the start of play?

19. How long in playing time is a match in rugby league and union?

20. What is the highest score that can be awarded by a figure-skating judge?

21. In bowls, what is the target ball called?

22. Which sport is named after the country seat of the Duke of Beaufort, which is also home to a major event in a different sport?

23. In golf, what term is given to completing a hole in two under par?

24. In which sport do you have to navigate on foot to a series of control points

25. Which athletics discipline was revolutionised by Dick Fosbury?

26. What colour is the innermost zone in an archery target?

27. Which English rugby league team are called the Warriors?

28. In which sport did Tom Daley became Britain’s youngest-ever world champion?

29. In cycling, for what is BMX short?

30. In which city does the American football team the 49ers play?

31. In tenpin bowling, what is a Turkey?

32. What term in cricket describes a ball that is aimed to pitch around the batsman’s feet?

33. Which sport is played on the largest pitch?

34. In 1950, India withdrew from the World Cup because FIFA refused to let them do what?

35. What is the connection between Volleyball, Squash and Badminton? Clue: This connection is not shared with tennis or table tennis.

36. In darts, what is the lowest score that CANNOT be scored with a single dart?

37. Which sports playing area is 2.7 metres by 1.5 metres?

38. Which sport do the Oklahoma City Thunder play?

39. In Athletics, what is the last event of the Decathlon?

40. Which piece of sporting equipment is 3 inches in diameter and weighs 6 ounces?

41. In which city is the Maracana stadium?

42. Who has played international football and cricket for Scotland?

43. What sport is played by the Minnesota Twins?

44. At what sport did Scotland become world champions in 2005

45. How many laps are there in a single race at a speedway meeting?

46. In Judo, the Black belt is the highest, what colour is the second highest?

47. Who is the only man to have played in an F.A. Cup final in the 1970?s, 80?s and 90?s?

48. How many consecutive shots does it take to score a 147 break in snooker?

49. Which was the first Asian country to hold a F1 Grand Prix?

50. Who is the only man to captain England whilst playing 3rd. Division football?

51. What number is the highest Dan in Judo?

52. Ian Rush held the record for scoring most goals in the League Cup with 49. 48 with Liverpool and 1 with which other club?

53. What does the T.T. stand for in The Isle of Man T.T. races?

54. How many players are there in a volleyball team?

55. What is the most common suffix for English football League teams?.

56. Which international footballer managed HULL CITY from April 2002 till Oct 2002?

57. In which sport can the two goals be different sizes?

58. In which country will the 2014 football World cup be held?

59. At which type of race do you not cross the finishing line?

60. Who was the first British athlete to win Olympic Gold in a throwing event?

61. Which is the only horse to win the English, Scottish and Welsh Grand Nationals?

62. Which was the first country to win the Football World Cup

63. Which sport is enjoyed by the Leander club?

64. Which relatively new watersport was added to the Olympics in 1984?

65. Name the four strokes in competitive swimming?

And here are the answers - there’s a maximum of 75 points available - GOOD LUCK!

1. Five – he is now 33 and he was 23 when he won his first title. (3 pts)

2. The first was the World Cup quarter-final which England won and the second was the Men’s Hockey World Cup which Belgium won. (2 pts)

3. Vitali Klitschco (1 pt)

4. Sam Curran who was brought by Kings XI Punjab for £800,000. (3 pts)

5. Houston.

6. Mo Farrah

7. Japan

8. Birmingham

9. Jonathan Rea

10. Steve Cram

11. Paris

12. Arthur Ashe(1), Jimmy Connors(2) and Ille Nastase(3) (3pts)

13. Francesco Molinari

14. Paul Lim

15. North Korea

16. Snooker’s Mark Williams

17. Judo

18. 22 (15 red, 1 yellow, 1 green, 1 brown, 1 blue, 1 pink , 1 black and the cue ball)

19. 80 minutes

20. Six

21. A jack

22. Badminton

23. An Eagle

24. Orienteering

25. The High Jump (he developed a new jumping style now known as the Fosbury Flop)

26. Gold

27. Wigan

28. Diving

29. Bicycle motocross

30. San Francisco

31. Three strikes in a row

32. Yorker

33. Polo

34. They were no allowed to play barefoot!

35. Only the server can score

36. 23

37. Table Tennis

38. Basketball

39. 1500 metres

40. An ice hockey puck

41. Rio de Janerio

42. Andy Goram

43. Baseball

44. Elephant Polo

45. Four

46. Brown

47. David O’Leary in 1978, 1979,1980 and 1993

48. 36

49. Japan

50. Ian Botham

51. 12th

52. Newcastle United

53. Tourist Trophy

54. Six

55. City – there are 14 teams playing ……… City

56. 56 Jan Molby

57. Water Polo

58. Brazil

59. Swimming

60. Tessa Sanderson

61. Earth Summit

62. Uruguay

63. Rowing

64. Synchronised swimming

65. Freestyle, Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke