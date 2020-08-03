Advanced search

The Pinks are given ‘the blues’ as Caroline Bond leads team to success at Axe Cliff

PUBLISHED: 18:49 03 August 2020

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

The Axe Cliff ladies held their first Match Play competition for many months last Wednesday, writes Dave Bruce.

Two teams were drawn from those taking part and the first of them was the secretary’s team, led by Caroline Bond and they carried the The Blues.

The second was the competition secretary’s team led by petite Margaret Kenchington and aptly named as The Pinks – her favourite colour!

There were seven matches and the competition was very keen for the overall result went down to the last game which, fittingly for such a close contest overall – was halved.

It all left the final outcome being a four-and-three success for The Blues.

I wonder which team Karin Cox, our Captain’s Day, individual winner, was playing for?

Karin joined the club last year with her husband John. Normally they would spend their summer here and some of the winter abroad, where they also play golf.

