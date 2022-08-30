The season finale for local cricket

The Premier Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League has been an absolute treat this season and it is going down to the final day.

So many different teams have been in contention but it is now between Bradninch and Heathcoat, who are separated by just two points and will play each other this weekend in the perfect finish to a superb season.

Exmouth have virtually confirmed the A Division title, Clyst St George have won the B Division but C Division East is still up for grabs, with Uplyme & Lyme Regis trailing Sandford 2nds by just four points.

North Devon 2nds are almost over the line in D Division East, Thorverton 2nds are champions of E Division East, Exwick have almost certainly done enough to fend off a terrific late run from Sidbury in F Division East, Culmstock are well clear in G Division East and Filleigh have romped H Division East.