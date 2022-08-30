News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

The season finale for local cricket

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:00 AM August 30, 2022
A cricket ball on the scorers table.

A cricket ball on the scorers table. - Credit: Archant

The Premier Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League has been an absolute treat this season and it is going down to the final day. 

So many different teams have been in contention but it is now between Bradninch and Heathcoat, who are separated by just two points and will play each other this weekend in the perfect finish to a superb season. 

Exmouth have virtually confirmed the A Division title, Clyst St George have won the B Division but C Division East is still up for grabs, with Uplyme & Lyme Regis trailing Sandford 2nds by just four points. 

North Devon 2nds are almost over the line in D Division East, Thorverton 2nds are champions of E Division East, Exwick have almost certainly done enough to fend off a terrific late run from Sidbury in F Division East, Culmstock are well clear in G Division East and Filleigh have romped H Division East. 

Cricket
East Devon News

Don't Miss

uplyme

Uplyme man fined for living in mobile home without planning permission

Adam Manning

person
exmouth

Cranbrook school celebrate 'crantastic' GCSE results

Adam Manning

person
mark Stuart appeared at Exeter Crown Court

Cocaine courier caught bringing £30,000 drugs to Devon

Court Reporter

person
HONITON

GCSE results day in Honiton

Adam Manning

person