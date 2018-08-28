Advanced search

There’s no business like snow business for the Axe Cliff golfers

PUBLISHED: 21:52 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 06 February 2019

The green ball that was in 'use' at Axe Cliff Golf Club as the snow sgtruck in early February. Picture DAVE BRUCE

At the start of the week, Axe Cliff Seniors were able to enjoy reasonable, but cold, weather and a good number, seeing that the end of the week, in terms of the weather, was looking bad, turned out for the roll-ups, writes Dave Bruce.

Terry Atkins was certainly on fire as he sailed to success in the Monday meeting. Even more turned out for Wednesday’s action when players also got to see some sunshine!

On Wednesday, Robbie Williams continued his good form and it was he who took the honours.

It seems not everyone received the captain’s email, advising of the cancellation of the Friday Stableford meeting, in time.

The email stated that snow made it difficult simply negotiating the south west path to get to the car park!

Luckily our new members, Jack Frost, playing off a handicap of zero degrees centigrade and his playing partner, Snowy Ball, who fortunately played with glowing green balls given to him by his mother for Christmas, were able to complete the first seven holes and sent us a splendid picture of the seventh green where they appeared to get their ‘mojo’ back again!

Before the pair ran out of balls they were helped with the special local rule of Gimmees on every hole and it was impossible to take the flags out as each hole was frozen over.

The hot chocolate, served in the clubhouse afterwards, hardly touched the sides of their mouths, but certainly saved the day!

● The Axe Cliff men contested the popular Daily Mail Foursomes Medal in what were reasonable, but cold conditions.

There was some great scoring seen with the winners Nathan Maddocks and Matthew Hall coming in with a score of nett 66.5.

The strongly fancied Tristian Wakely and Steve Baker were second with a nett 68 and the powerful pairing of Steve Anning and Andy Moore took third spot with a nett 69.

Four pairings managed twos on their cards; namely Binmore and Wickins, Wakely and Baker, Anning and Moore and Kenworthy and Ballard.

