Three new captains at Axe Cliff

Published: 7:42 AM February 16, 2021

Axe Cliff Golf Club is gearing up for a return to the fairways with confirmation of their three captains for 2021, starting with ladies skipper Anne Jarvis.

“I first played golf in 1999 while on holiday on the Island of Arran with an older friend who was a keen golfer. I was familiar with playing sports, which involved a moving ball and found it surprisingly difficult to hit a stationary one. And that was it until 2014.

“My husband, whose main sport has been cricket, had also played golf as a member at Okehampton and suggested I took up golf so we could play together. In 2014, we joined Axe Cliff.

“The Lady Members at Axe Cliff were very welcoming and very patient, and with the help of now retired professional coach Andrew Thompson, my game has gradually improved.

“I was honoured to be nominated as Lady Captain for this year. We have a small, but very committed Ladies Section and, Covid-permitting, will take part in county competitions, as well as our weekly programme.

“My hope for the future of our club is that more ladies will join our friendly group to play our interesting and scenic course. Having taken up golf on retirement, I would encourage younger people to consider having golf lessons as an investment for the future.”

I am delighted to introduce Andy Jeffrey as our young new Men's Captain. He and Phil Hellier are the mainstay of our Club staff with numerous duties.

Andy has earned everyone's respect and thanks for his friendliness and helpful attitude to all. Nothing appears too much trouble for him and he can turn his hand to cooking when required, and makes a mean beef burger.

He has lived in Seaton all his life and took up golf in his early teens at Axe Cliff. I am told that after taking a few years out to go to University, he ended up working in Plymouth where he met his lovely wife Beth.

He is very much looking forward to his Captaincy and with young Harvey Gibbons as his Vice-Captain, they are going to make a formidable team.

Andy is very much looking forward to his undoubted challenge this year and is well equipped to handle it. Good luck Andy.

We were all delighted that John Hanna had agreed to be our new Captain this year.

John said: "I joined Axe Cliff Golf Club just after we moved from Buckinghamshire 12 years ago, on 6th January, in deep snow. Having just retired, I had only started to play golf a few weeks before moving.

“Dave Sammons and I put many courses to the test and then came Axe Cliff.

Having been turned down by a couple of clubs, due to not having a handicap, Dave Quinn, Axe Cliff's manager at the time, said, 'Come and play, we'll get you a handicap.'

“It was Seniors' Roll Up Day and I was given the warmest welcome.

“Appreciating the course and then the views, I was completely smitten. I looked down the valley from the fourth tee, gazed across the course from the seventh tee, stared from the sixteenth - I could go on.......

“The golf improved a little and I enjoyed being part of the teams for the friendly matches and Emerton Court Games, where we encouraged each other to do our best.

“Being asked by Rob Grove to be his Vice Captain last year, I decided that having gained so much from the Seniors' Group and the Club, I hoped I would be able to offer something to the group.

“Now, as I step up to be Seniors' Captain, the most important thing is that we all stay fit and well. “That way we will be able to continue playing golf.”

Good luck to all three of the new captains at Axe Cliff Golf Club.

Axe Cliff Mens Captain - Credit: Axe Cliff Golf

Axe Cliff Senior Captain - Credit: Axe Cliff Golf



