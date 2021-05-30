Tiger Talk: busy summer at Axminster Town

Published: 12:00 AM May 30, 2021 Updated: 12:26 PM June 1, 2021

The summer season at Axminster Town Football Club will see the return of some spectacular events at Tiger Way, along with the launch of a new programme for the youngest talents.

First on the menu for local football enthusiasts is a superb ‘Tigers Family Fun Day’, scheduled for Saturday, July 10, running from 11am – 5pm.

The Axminster Town family will be hosting a special day of pure fun, with a bouncy castle, children’s entertainment, disco and a mini market of local sellers.

As always, there will be a particular football theme, with Axminster coaches on hand to dish out the coveted ‘Tiger Talented Spotted’ cards to promising youth players they would like to invite for a trial at the club.

The next summer spectacular at Tiger Way will take place on Saturday, July 24 and it’s the ‘ATFC Summer Fiesta’, running from 11am – late.

There will be live bands at the club, bundles of local ciders to try, a delicious hog roast, refreshments, local business stalls, raffles and a lot more.

The Tigers are also offering local businesses the opportunity to get involved with these summer events with a range of sponsorship and advertising options.

One choice could be to sponsor a box of cider, with advertisement on the day, on social media and a free pint, all for just £50. There is also the chance to have a stand at the event and donate raffle prizes.

For more information, simply contact axminsterafcevents@yahoo.com

From a football perspective, the Tigers are close to finalising a pre-season schedule and preparations for what should be a superb season in the South-West Peninsula League.

On the junior front, Axminster have launched a new Wildcats programme, an initiative devised by the FA, which gives girls of Primary School age an introduction to football.

The sessions are run by FA qualified coaches and have been a great success at many professional and amateur clubs around the country.

Wildcats will begin on Sunday, June 6 and youngsters can be registered through the Axminster Town Facebook page.