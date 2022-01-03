Tigers denied cup progress after late fightback 

Axminster Town very nearly produced the ultimate rescue mission before bowing out to Liskeard Athletic in the Walter C Parson Cup.

The visitors are enjoying a superb season in the West Division of Peninsula League football and arrived at Tiger Way with a side brimming with confidence and quality.

Axminster, however, have produced some excellent performances of their own over the first half of the season, so all the ingredients were in place for a cracking game on Bank Holiday Monday.

After some early sparring between both sides, Liskeard were first to stake their claim for a place in the quarter-final draw, James Lorenz opening the scoring on 14 minutes.

Lorenz is renowned as one of the most dangerous strikers in Cornish football and he further demonstrated that prowess, doubling his personal tally with an audacious 40-yard effort.

The Tigers were given the proverbial mountain to climb when Lorenz completed his hat-trick on 56 minutes but something special stirred in the Axminster ranks. A penalty gave the hosts some hope and when Jamie Short scored a stunner moments later, it was very much game on.

Axminster gave everything in their pursuit of a leveller in tricky conditions but Liskeard held on for a win that earns them a home tie against either Cullompton or Torpoint in the last eight. Despite the eventual defeat, it was a super game at Tiger Way, sponsored by Ray Self of Recon CCTV.

Elsewhere in the Cup, Ivybridge Town beat Brixham 2-1 after extra time, St Blazey defeated Camelford on penalties and Bodmin Town crushed Wendron United 6-0.

Honiton Town remain in the hat and will face Crediton United at home, with the winner guaranteed a quarter-final tie on their own patch against either Elburton Villa or Launceston.

The immediate priority for the Hippos of Honiton will be a visit from bottom club Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police this weekend, while Axminster Town welcome Dartmouth to Tiger Way.

The big game at the top in the East Division will see third-placed Ottery St Mary travel to leaders Okehampton Argyle.