Tigers on the prowl

It has been a fine start to the South-West Peninsula League season for Axminster Town and a fascinating local derby is on the menu for Friday night.

The Tigers currently sit second in the table, two points behind early leaders Ivybridge Town, and the Vikings of Sidmouth Town visit Tiger Way tonight.

Last weekend, Axminster extended their winning start to the campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at home to Newton Abbot Spurs, with goals from Joe Chamberlain and Craig Veal.

This was followed by a midweek clash with Elmore and Jamie Short gave the Tigers an advantage on the night but the Eagles, who have struggled a little in the early weeks, battled back to earn a point.

Axminster v Sidmouth kicks-off at 7.30pm tonight at Tiger Way.

