News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Tigers on the prowl

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 10:12 AM August 26, 2022
Axminster v Newton Spurs

Axminster v Newton Spurs - Credit: Andrew Graham

It has been a fine start to the South-West Peninsula League season for Axminster Town and a fascinating local derby is on the menu for Friday night. 

The Tigers currently sit second in the table, two points behind early leaders Ivybridge Town, and the Vikings of Sidmouth Town visit Tiger Way tonight.  

Last weekend, Axminster extended their winning start to the campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at home to Newton Abbot Spurs, with goals from Joe Chamberlain and Craig Veal. 

This was followed by a midweek clash with Elmore and Jamie Short gave the Tigers an advantage on the night but the Eagles, who have struggled a little in the early weeks, battled back to earn a point. 

Axminster v Sidmouth kicks-off at 7.30pm tonight at Tiger Way.  

Tigers defeat Spurs

Tigers defeat Spurs - Credit: Andrew Graham

Great start for Axminster

Great start for Axminster - Credit: Andrew Graham


Football
Axminster News

Don't Miss

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31

Scaffolder too busy to attend probation is fined

Court Reporter

person
Lyme Regis volunteer lifeboat at sea

Lyme Regis RNLI searches for 'two overdue walkers'

Adam Manning

person
east devon

Mousemen furniture going under the hammer in Honiton

Adam Manning

person
Ldl is set up to build a new store in Lynn Picture: Mark Bullimore

Food and Drink

'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon