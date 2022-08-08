Tigers roar in brilliant start to the football season

Axminster Town enjoyed the dream start to a new season in the South-West Peninsula League, as the Tigers roared to a 5-2 demolition of Torrington.

Aaron Daniels scored twice for Axminster, Craig Veal also bagged a brace, including one from the penalty spot, and a goal from Jamie Price completed a very pleasing start.

Axminster manager Dan Prettejohn told the club website: “Fantastic to be back and a brilliant start. We looked like we could score every time we attacked.

“Our debutants, Craig Veal, Ben Palmer and Sam Steele were first class. It was great to see so much support at Tiger Way and we are now looking forward to a local derby on Wednesday at Cullompton.”

Torridgeside were the other big winners on day one, trouncing Elmore 4-0, and a word of Peninsula congratulations to Brixham, who pulled off a superb shock 3-2 win at Tavistock in the FA Cup.