Tigers roar to another resounding victory

Published: 9:38 PM September 20, 2021

Axminster Town continued their impressive start to the Peninsula League season with a dominant 4-0 win at home to Crediton United.

Reece McCabe provided a delicious pass for Charlie Wilson to open the scoring and the lead was doubled before half-time, when Richard Hebditch found an equally clever assist to make it two for Wilson.

Hebditch scored one of his own after the interval and there was still time for Wilson to complete his hat-trick with an audacious lob.

There was even more drama down the road at Honiton Town, where the Hippos recovered from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 3-3 draw with Dartmouth. Blake Freemantle, Ashley Mitchell and Chris Long scored the goals for Honiton.

Axminster will face a serious test of their credentials at Tiger Way this weekend, when league leaders Brixham will be looking to make it eight wins from eight games. Honiton, meanwhile, travel to mid-table Holsworthy.