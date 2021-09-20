News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Tigers roar to another resounding victory

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:38 PM September 20, 2021   
Axminster Town v Crediton United

Axminster Town v Crediton United - Credit: Andrew Graham

Axminster Town continued their impressive start to the Peninsula League season with a dominant 4-0 win at home to Crediton United. 

Reece McCabe provided a delicious pass for Charlie Wilson to open the scoring and the lead was doubled before half-time, when Richard Hebditch found an equally clever assist to make it two for Wilson. 

Hebditch scored one of his own after the interval and there was still time for Wilson to complete his hat-trick with an audacious lob. 

There was even more drama down the road at Honiton Town, where the Hippos recovered from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 3-3 draw with Dartmouth. Blake Freemantle, Ashley Mitchell and Chris Long scored the goals for Honiton. 

Axminster will face a serious test of their credentials at Tiger Way this weekend, when league leaders Brixham will be looking to make it eight wins from eight games. Honiton, meanwhile, travel to mid-table Holsworthy.

You may also want to watch:

Football
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Deer Park Country House

Wedding venue team goes extra mile for customers

Marc Astley

Logo Icon
Teresa Pollard, left, is taking on the management of Honiton King's Centre Foodbank as Steve and Dee Masters stand down

Steve and Dee hand over foodbank role to new manager

Tim Dixon

person
The garden at Killerton, Devon. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

Killerton Christmas countdown

Tim Dixon

person
NHS Ride of Thanks Devon will benefit the Devon Freewheelers

Hundreds of bikers rev up to raise funds for life savers

Tim Dixon

person