Tigers too strong for South Devon visitors

Axminster Town continued their excellent start to the Peninsula League season with a dominant 4-0 win at home to Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police.

It was a game the Tigers were expected to win, with the visitors struggling at the bottom of the table, but they were ruthlessly efficient in their work, breaking the deadlock on 12 minutes through Jamie Price.

Stoke battled well to keep the margin to one goal at the interval but then found themselves outclassed after the break, starting with a goal from Charlie Wilson and the game was effectively over when Sam Winslade made it 3-0.

Wilson still had time to add his second of the afternoon and, following a midweek trip to Elburton Villa in the Devon St Luke’s Cup, Axminster travel to the same opponent in the League on Saturday, and another great chance for three points against a struggling opponent.

Tigers v Stoke - Credit: Andrew Graham



