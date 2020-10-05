Tim completes his London Marathon challenge with run from Lyme Regis to Exmouth

Tim Wigram during his 'Virtual' London Marathon effort. Picture: TIM WIGRAM Archant

East Devon resident Tim Wigram completed his ‘Virtual’ London Marathon effort ion Sunday, running the 29.75 miles from Lyme to Exmouth in a time of six hours and 39 minutes, writes Stephen Birley.

One hundred elite competitors took part in Sundays, London Marathon in the capital, while thousands of others, like Tim, completed a ‘virtual London Marathons’ at locations across England and beyond.

Tim, who lives in Rawridge, near Honiton with his wife, three children and family dog Silas, is running to raise money for the Alzheimer Society.

Speaking after completing his run, Tim said: “The full run from start to finish actually took in no less than 5,035ft of hills which was a little more than I anticipated.

“In terms of the actual London Marathon distance my time was clocked at five hours and 56 minutes and there was around 4,500 foot of hills at that stage.”

On the all-important matter of fund raising, Tim said: “My target was to raise £609 (29 miles at £21/mile), and I did have my heart set on reaching £725 (29 miles at £25/mile) or more!

“So, to have raised £947 so far is so very pleasing and I am so grateful to all those who have sponsored me.”

He added: “I am also ever so grateful to family and friends at Honiton Running Club for some simply wonderful support.”

There’s a very poignant reason he has opted for the charity as he explained saying: “My father-in-law, Robert, has suffered from Alzheimers for the last 14 years.

“It’s truly heart wrenching to watch someone very dear to you and indeed, their family, suffer from this terrible disease, so the sooner a cure can be found the better.”

If you would like to support Tim in his effort to raise funds for his charity then you can do so at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/18041_8006543_30382