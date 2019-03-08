Tim Lenton first home in the Honiton Hippo with Suzanne Spiller the first lady back

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 20:31 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:50 16 April 2019

Honiton RC members at the Honiton Calf meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Archant

Honiton Running Club (HRC) held its Hippo and Calf runs last Sunday with the base at Honiton Primary School, writes Judy Davey.

It was a very cold day, but dry, which made the going underfoot pretty good.

The main Hippo race is just over seven miles in length, involving plenty of variety. Runners first run down the road to the entrance of Combe Woods before circling the woods and coming back on the road to Combe Raleigh.

They then face the challenging St Cyres' Hill, running on road and through woods.

Next it's down towards Awliscombe to be taken off-road and into the Land Rover Experience only to go straight back up the hill again. A quick run around the Land Rover Experience follows, involving several muddy soakings and a couple of cold water dunkings.

Runners didn't have long to dry off before coming across two river crossings, which took their breath away with the cold. Luckily, help was on hand to pull runners out.

The race was won by Tim Lenton in a time of 50:37. Second place went to Roger Easterbrook, 51:58, and third was David Garcia, 52:54.

The first lady home was Lucy Macalister in 54:34 and she was followed by Michelle Cowley in 1:01:09 and the third lady home was HRC's Suzanne Spiller in 1:01:59.

Many HRC members were involved in helping or marshalling, but quite a few took part putting in some great performances and many for the first time.

These included: Wayne Trump, 20th, 1:00:06; Ceri Oak, 33rd, 1:04:33 (category winner); Vernon Gillard, 41st, 1:05:42; Stephen Boyes, 43rd, 1:06:20; Luke Holway, 72nd, 1:15:24; Linda Grady, 81st, 1:17:05; Ashleigh Ford-Cosens, 99th, 1:22:11; Daniella Monger, 104th, 1:24:33; Anna Dalzell, Steve and Michelle Selley (ran together), 105th, 1:24:39; Andy Ashford, 112th, 1:25:20; Emma Davey, 117th, 1:27:28; Carol Turnham, 131st, 1:30:19; Michelle Hill, 173rd, 1:53:15. There were 192 finishers.

Honiton's next event is the Ottery 10k on May 12. Visit www.honitonrc.com for more information.

