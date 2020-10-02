Tim Wigram all set for his London Marathon fund raising effort being undertaken right here in East Devon

East Devon resident Tim Wigram who is running the 2020 London Marathon. With only 100 elite athletes allowed to run in London, Tim is, like thousads of others, running a 'virtual' marathon, in his case running from Lyme Regis to Exmouth. Picture; TIM WIGRAM Archant

East Devon resident Tim Wigram, is running the London Marathon on Sunday, but, like all those ‘non-elite’ athletes taking part in the 2020 version of the iconic race, Tim is going to ‘running’ the event far away from the streets of London.

One hundred elite competitors will take art in the race in London while thousands of others will, like 46-year-old Tim, complete ‘virtual London Marathons’.

Tim, who lives in Rawridge, near Honiton with his wife, three children and family dog Silas, is running to raise money for the Alzheimer Society.

There’s a very poignant reason he has opted for the charity as he explained saying: “My father-in-law, Robert, has suffered from Alzheimers for the last 14 years.

“It’s truly heart wrenching to watch someone very dear to you and indeed, their family, suffer from this terrible disease, so the sooner a cure can be found the better.

“My target is to raise £609 (29 miles at £21/mile), but I would dearly love to raise £725 (29 miles at £25/mile) or more!”

The route that Tim is following for his run will take him from Lyme Regis (Cobbgate car park) to Exmouth Lifeboat Station, passing through Axmouth, Seaton, Beer, Branscombe, Sidmouth, Budleigh.

The actual length of the run is 29 miles, slightly more than the standard 26.2 marathon distance!

What’s more, had Tim been able to run the London Marathon this year, the amount of ‘elevation’ during a run round the streets of the capital, would have been 486 feet while the Lyme Regis to Exmouth run has 3,700 feet of elevated running, and that’s greater than climbing Mt Snowdon (3,560 ft) from sea level!

Tim is no stranger to running, for he can often be seen running (covid safely of course) around the Blackdown Hills with fellow members of Honiton Running Club, or indeed, accompanied by the family’s faithful hound!

When asked about the amount of training he has been able to do ahead of the event, Tim says: “Far from the perfect amount! I only decided to do this event three weeks ago when I realised that I wanted to do something different for my birthday [Tim chalks up his latest birthday the day before the run] whilst also raising money for a charity close to my heart.

“Between 2012 and 2018, I actually ran 17 marathons so this isn’t my first, but with the hills and more hills, the coastal footpath and the steps on the route, it is going to be one of, if not the most, challenging run’s I have taken on to date!”

He continued: “I have been running around the Blackdown Hills on average twice a week and then doing longer runs at the weekend. “I’m lucky to be reasonably fit but thin this run is going to push me to my limits.

“I run a local organic soup business in Exeter called Rod & Ben’s so have been eating soup for lunch every day for years - this definitely helps to keep me on a wholesome and healthy diet!

“I’m looking forward to a bowl of my favourite soup (Organic Roast Chicken, Lemon & Thyme) at the end, especially as it looks to be quite wet on Sunday...”

As to the actual run itself and how he plans to approach it, Tim says: “I am being joined by my 12-year-old daughter Bebe for bits of the run, friends from Honiton Running Club and my trusty dog Silas, so I am sure they will all encourage me through the more challenging times.

“My family and various friends are also coming along to cheer me through the various beautiful towns and villages.”

He continued: “I’m leaving Lyme Regis at 8.30 and hope to finish around 2pm, so all going well it’ll be roughly five-and-a-half hours for the full 29 miles and five hours for the ‘London Marathon’ element of the run.

“Given the hills in the run, I shall be very happy to get home in under the five-hour mark”.

To round things off, Tim says: “Everyone thinks I’m mad, but most importantly, and very much from my heart, I must a say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me, their support is a massive motivation for me and will ensure that I finish with a big smile on my face!”

If you would like to support Tim in his effort to raise funds for his charity then you can do so at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/18041_8006543_30382