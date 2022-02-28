News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Title dreams dwindling for Beer Albion

Logo Icon

Mike Adkin

Published: 10:57 AM February 28, 2022
Sun shining on Beer Albion

Sun shining on Beer Albion - Credit: Beer Albion Football Club

Beer Albion's hopes of a top two finish in the Devon & Exeter Premier Division are fading after a 1-0 defeat at Thorverton on Saturday, writes Mike Adkin.  

In a closely contested match in front of thirty travelling fans, there were few clear-cut chances. However, Thorverton made the most of their one real opportunity in the first half, getting behind the Beer defence down the right and with the subsequent cross despatched by Kieran Smith.  

Beer's best effort also came in the first 45 minutes, when a great strike by Tony Pinder was just tipped over the bar by the Thorverton keeper.  

After only one league defeat up to Christmas, 2022 has seen a dip in form for Beer Albion 2nd’s, losing a further four matches. The latest of these a disappointing 4-1 reversal at Tipton St John last Saturday, resulting in the loss of top spot in the league to Winkleigh.  

Non-League Football
East Devon News

Don't Miss

Honiton charity shop

Charity shop giving brides to be the chance to bag cheap wedding dresses

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
honiton

Honiton man answering SOS call from Hospiscare Devon

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Memorial mural unveiled at Axminster Library

Mural in library for woman who loved books and nature

Philippa Davies

person
Honiton high street. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7973. Picture: Terry Ife

Open days offer volunteering opportunities for all

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon