Title dreams dwindling for Beer Albion

Beer Albion's hopes of a top two finish in the Devon & Exeter Premier Division are fading after a 1-0 defeat at Thorverton on Saturday, writes Mike Adkin.

In a closely contested match in front of thirty travelling fans, there were few clear-cut chances. However, Thorverton made the most of their one real opportunity in the first half, getting behind the Beer defence down the right and with the subsequent cross despatched by Kieran Smith.

Beer's best effort also came in the first 45 minutes, when a great strike by Tony Pinder was just tipped over the bar by the Thorverton keeper.

After only one league defeat up to Christmas, 2022 has seen a dip in form for Beer Albion 2nd’s, losing a further four matches. The latest of these a disappointing 4-1 reversal at Tipton St John last Saturday, resulting in the loss of top spot in the league to Winkleigh.